Résultats du premier tour de samedi – Shaw Local

Les éliminatoires de l’IHSA 2022 ont débuté vendredi soir. Découvrez les résultats du premier tour de vendredi et jetez un œil au programme de samedi.
Classe 1A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Chicago Richards 6
|à
|(1) Lena-Winslow 48
|Final
|(9) Comté de Stark 14
|à
|(8) ROWVA 28
|Final
|(13) Aurore chrétienne
|à
|(4) Fulton
|14h samedi
|(12) Luthérien de Rockford
|à
|(5) Annawan Wethersfield
|13h samedi
|(15) Corliss 0
|à
|(2) Espoir Académie 69
|Final
|(10) Forreston
|à
|(7) Pérou Saint-Bède
|14h samedi
|(14) Morisson 6
|à
|(3) Ottawa Marquette 20
|Final
|(11) Dakota 16
|à
|(6) Iroquois Ouest 14
|Final
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Madison 14
|à
|(1) Ridgeview 47
|Final
|(9) Fourchette à sel
|à
|(8) Colline Rouge
|14h samedi
|(13) Comté de Brown 18
|à
|(4) Tuscola 20
|Final
|(12) Villa Bosquet
|à
|(5) Jacksonville Routt
|13h samedi
|(15) Double
|à
|(2) Camp Point Central
|13h samedi
|(10) Moweaqua Central A&M
|à
|(7) Sesser-Valier
|14h samedi
|(14) Calhoun 7
|à
|(3) Greenfield 38
|Final
|(11) Rushville 8
|à
|(6) Cumberland 34
|Final
Classe 2A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) North Lawndale
|à
|(1) Maroa-Forsyth
|14h samedi
|(9) El Paso-Gridley
|à
|(8) Farmington
|15h samedi
|(13) Sterling Newman CC 12
|à
|(4) Rockridge 42
|Final
|(12) Centre catholique de Bloomington
|à
|(5) Comté de Mercer
|14h samedi
|(15) Westville 35
|à
|(2) Bismarck-Henning 43
|Final
|(10) Unité de Mendon 14
|à
|(7) Knoxville 33
|Final
|(14) chrétien de Chicago
|à
|(3) Wilmington
|18h samedi
|(11) Clifton Central 0
|à
|(6) Tri-Vallée 44
|Final
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Chester
|à
|(1) Sainte Thérèse
|15h samedi
|(9) Athènes
|à
|(8) Comté de Carimi-White
|14h samedi
|(13) Auburn 30
|à
|(4) Pana 59
|Final
|(12) Fairfield
|à
|(5) Mac Nord
|14h samedi
|(15) Flore 20
|à
|(2) Ville de Johnston 36
|Final
|(10) Arthur
|à
|(7) Vandalia
|14h samedi
|(14) Althoff
|à
|(3) Shelbyville
|15h samedi
|(11) Nashville 21
|à
|(6) Bourgeon rouge 34
|Final
Classe 3A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Péotone 28
|à
|(1) Princeton 56
|Final
|(9) Orme 8
|à
|(8) Gênes-Kingston 16
|Final
|(13) Roi 0
|à
|(4) IC Catholique 63
|Final
|(12) Monmouth 33
|à
|(5) Vallée Stillman 48
|Final
|(15) Sculpteur 8
|à
|(2) Reed-Custer 63
|Final
|(10) Catalyseur-Maria 8
|à
|(7) Durand-Pecatonica 52
|Final
|(14) Winnebago 20
|à
|(3) Sénèque 48
|Final
|(11) Lisle 7
|à
|(6) Byron 52
|Final
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Paxton 12
|à
|(1) Centre des Prairies 57
|Final
|(9) Roxane 13
|à
|(8) Hillsboro 7
|Final
|(13) Harrisbourg
|à
|(4) Unité Tolono
|14h samedi
|(12) Monticello
|à
|(5) Mont Carmel
|14h30 samedi
|(15) Olympie
|à
|(2) Benon
|15h samedi
|(10) Robinson
|à
|(7) Saint-Joseph Ogden
|15h samedi
|(14) Carlinville 20
|à
|(3) Williamsville 48
|Final
|(11) Beardsville 6
|à
|(6) Eurêka 49
|Final
Classe 4A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Ridgewood 0
|à
|(1) Richmond-Burton 49
|Final
|(9) Chicago Sullivan 6
|à
|(8) Urban Prep/Bronzeville 32
|Final
|(13) Providence 17
|à
|(4) Académie Wheaton 3
|Final
|(12) Phillips 6
|à
|(5) Joliet Catholique 43
|Final
|(15) Johnsbourg 54
|à
|(2) Hyde Park 8
|Final
|(10) Dixon 36
|à
|(7) Rochelle 42
|Final
|(14) Marengo 0
|à
|(3) Saint François 63
|Final
|(11) Noble / Venu 0
|à
|(6) Parc Evergreen 48
|Final
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Geneséo 7
|à
|(1) Carterville 36
|Final
|(9) Wood River-East Alton 6
|à
|(8) Ville charbonnière 22
|Final
|(13) Effingham 14
|à
|(4) Rochester 45
|Final
|(12) Mont Sion 18
|à
|(5) Breese Central 21
|Final
|(15) Salle de la vallée du printemps 6
|à
|(2) Griffon du Sacré-Cœur 55
|Final
|(10) Waterloo
|à
|(7) Olney East Richland
|14h samedi
|(14) Quincy Notre-Dame
|à
|(3) Macomb
|19h samedi
|(11) Colombie 28
|à
|(6) Murphysboro 41
|Final
Classe 5A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Maison Westing
|à
|(1) Sycomore
|19h samedi
|(9) Carmel
|à
|(8) Préparation Noble/Bulls
|15h30 samedi
|(13) Noble/Pritzker
|à
|(4) Bon
|Samedi midi
|(12) Saint-Viateur
|à
|(5) Livre sterling
|14h samedi
|(15) Fenwick
|à
|(2) Parc Morgan
|17h samedi
|(10) ITW Speer
|à
|(7) Payon
|19h15 samedi
|(14) Crête 0
|à
|(3) Rockford Boylan 31
|Final
|(11) Nazaré 48
|à
|(6) Glenbard Sud 22
|Final
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Ottawa 14
|à
|(1) Mahomet-Seymour 40
|Final
|(9) Jacksonville
|à
|(8) Métamora
|14h samedi
|(13) La Salle-Pérou 17
|à
|(4) Morris 42
|Final
|(12) Centrale
|à
|(5) Triade
|14h samedi
|(15) Dunlap 0
|à
|(2) Highland 50
|Final
|(10) Marion
|à
|(7) Mascoutah
|13h30 samedi
|(14) Mac Arthur 14
|à
|(3) Peoria 62
|Final
|(11) Mont Vernon
|à
|(6) Kankakee
|15h samedi
Classe 6A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Schürz 6
|à
|(1) Wauconda 56
|Final
|(9) Antioche 7
|à
|(8) Niles Notre Dame 28
|Final
|(13) Deerfield 21
|à
|(4) Saint Ignace 48
|Final
|(12) Centre de Grayslake 28
|à
|(5) Belvidere Nord 27
|Final
|(15) Lac Crystal Sud 55
|à
|(2) Crête des Prairies 63
|Final
|(10) Riverside-Brookfield 14
|à
|(7) Kaneland 35
|Final
|(14) Senn 0
|à
|(3) Grayslake Nord 55
|Final
|(11) Harlem
|à
|(6) Amundsen
|14h samedi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Île Bleue Eisenhower 14
|à
|(1) Citron 55
|Final
|(9) Quincy 49
|à
|(8) Glenwood 42
|Final
|(13) Kenwood 56
|à
|(4) Perspectives/Direction 0
|Final
|(12) Washington 7
|à
|(5) Brême 35
|Final
|(15) Forêt de chênes 8
|à
|(2) Siméon 48
|Final
|(10) Centenaire 13
|à
|(7) Crète-Monée 53
|Final
|(14) Danville 0
|à
|(3) Normal Ouest 21
|Final
|(11) Oak Lawn Richards
|à
|(6) Est de Saint-Louis
|15h samedi
Classe 7A
|
|
|
|Heure Date
|(32) Bosquet de bisons 3
|à
|(1) Mont Carmel 49
|Final
|(17) Downers Grove Nord 46
|à
|(16) Parc Lincoln 0
|Final
|(25) Bradley Bourbonnais 12
|à
|(8) Collinsville 14
|Final
|(24) Frère Rice 27
|à
|(9) Jacob 0
|Final
|(29) Maine Ouest 10
|à
|(4) Saint-Charles Nord 47
|Final
|(20) Domaines Hoffman 29
|à
|(13) Bosquet d’élans 22
|Final
|(28) Réavis 13
|à
|(5) Perspective 62
|Final
|(19) Communauté normale 44
|à
|(14) Hononegah 13
|Final
|(31) Argo 14
|à
|(2) Hersey 49
|Final
|(18) Batavia 42
|à
|(15) Guilford 0
|Final
|(26) Libertyville 8
|à
|(7) Yorkville 33
|Final
|(23) De Kalb 3
|à
|(10) Moline 21
|Final
|(30) Plainfield Central 14
|à
|(3) Pékin 51
|Final
|(21) Genève 14
|à
|(12) Sainte Rita 27
|Final
|(27) Willowbrook 14
|à
|(6) Wheaton Nord 35
|Final
|(22) Larkin 6
|à
|(11) Lac de Zurich 48
|Final
Classe 8A
|
|
|
|Heure Date
|(32) Conant 7
|à
|(1) Lincoln-Way Est 42
|Final
|(17) Vallée de Neuqua 37
|à
|(16) Voie 0
|Final
|(25) Stevenson 14
|à
|(8) Warren 26
|Final
|(24) André 28
|à
|(9) Huntley 18
|Final
|(29) Belleville Est 20
|à
|(4) Elgin Sud 28
|Final
|(20) Bolingbrook 0
|à
|(13) Maine Sud 24
|Final
|(28) Sas 7
|à
|(5) Glenbard Ouest 38
|Final
|(21) Homewood-Flossmoor 7
|à
|(12) Glenbrook Sud 40
|Final
|(31) Oswego Est 10
|à
|(2) York 31
|Final
|(18) Mariste 42
|à
|(15) Naperville Nord 28
|Final
|(26) Downers Grove Sud 23
|à
|(7) Palatin 31
|Final
|(23) Minooka 16
|à
|(10) Glenbard Est 14
|Final
|(30) Canton riche 12
|à
|(3) Plainfield Nord 48
|Final
|(19) Centre de Naperville 17
|à
|(14) Lyon 26
|Final
|(27) Plainfield Sud 7
|à
|(6) Loyola 42
|Final
|(22) Edwardville
|à
|(11) O’Fallon
|19h samedi