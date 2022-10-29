Résultats du premier tour de samedi – Shaw Local

Les éliminatoires de l’IHSA 2022 ont débuté vendredi soir. Découvrez les résultats du premier tour de vendredi et jetez un œil au programme de samedi.

Classe 1A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Chicago Richards 6 à (1) Lena-Winslow 48 Final
(9) Comté de Stark 14 à (8) ROWVA 28 Final
(13) Aurore chrétienne à (4) Fulton 14h samedi
(12) Luthérien de Rockford à (5) Annawan Wethersfield 13h samedi
(15) Corliss 0 à (2) Espoir Académie 69 Final
(10) Forreston à (7) Pérou Saint-Bède 14h samedi
(14) Morisson 6 à (3) Ottawa Marquette 20 Final
(11) Dakota 16 à (6) Iroquois Ouest 14 Final
Support sud
(16) Madison 14 à (1) Ridgeview 47 Final
(9) Fourchette à sel à (8) Colline Rouge 14h samedi
(13) Comté de Brown 18 à (4) Tuscola 20 Final
(12) Villa Bosquet à (5) Jacksonville Routt 13h samedi
(15) Double à (2) Camp Point Central 13h samedi
(10) Moweaqua Central A&M à (7) Sesser-Valier 14h samedi
(14) Calhoun 7 à (3) Greenfield 38 Final
(11) Rushville 8 à (6) Cumberland 34 Final

Classe 2A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) North Lawndale à (1) Maroa-Forsyth 14h samedi
(9) El Paso-Gridley à (8) Farmington 15h samedi
(13) Sterling Newman CC 12 à (4) Rockridge 42 Final
(12) Centre catholique de Bloomington à (5) Comté de Mercer 14h samedi
(15) Westville 35 à (2) Bismarck-Henning 43 Final
(10) Unité de Mendon 14 à (7) Knoxville 33 Final
(14) chrétien de Chicago à (3) Wilmington 18h samedi
(11) Clifton Central 0 à (6) Tri-Vallée 44 Final
Support sud
(16) Chester à (1) Sainte Thérèse 15h samedi
(9) Athènes à (8) Comté de Carimi-White 14h samedi
(13) Auburn 30 à (4) Pana 59 Final
(12) Fairfield à (5) Mac Nord 14h samedi
(15) Flore 20 à (2) Ville de Johnston 36 Final
(10) Arthur à (7) Vandalia 14h samedi
(14) Althoff à (3) Shelbyville 15h samedi
(11) Nashville 21 à (6) Bourgeon rouge 34 Final

Classe 3A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Péotone 28 à (1) Princeton 56 Final
(9) Orme 8 à (8) Gênes-Kingston 16 Final
(13) Roi 0 à (4) IC Catholique 63 Final
(12) Monmouth 33 à (5) Vallée Stillman 48 Final
(15) Sculpteur 8 à (2) Reed-Custer 63 Final
(10) Catalyseur-Maria 8 à (7) Durand-Pecatonica 52 Final
(14) Winnebago 20 à (3) Sénèque 48 Final
(11) Lisle 7 à (6) Byron 52 Final
Support sud
(16) Paxton 12 à (1) Centre des Prairies 57 Final
(9) Roxane 13 à (8) Hillsboro 7 Final
(13) Harrisbourg à (4) Unité Tolono 14h samedi
(12) Monticello à (5) Mont Carmel 14h30 samedi
(15) Olympie à (2) Benon 15h samedi
(10) Robinson à (7) Saint-Joseph Ogden 15h samedi
(14) Carlinville 20 à (3) Williamsville 48 Final
(11) Beardsville 6 à (6) Eurêka 49 Final

Classe 4A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Ridgewood 0 à (1) Richmond-Burton 49 Final
(9) Chicago Sullivan 6 à (8) Urban Prep/Bronzeville 32 Final
(13) Providence 17 à (4) Académie Wheaton 3 Final
(12) Phillips 6 à (5) Joliet Catholique 43 Final
(15) Johnsbourg 54 à (2) Hyde Park 8 Final
(10) Dixon 36 à (7) Rochelle 42 Final
(14) Marengo 0 à (3) Saint François 63 Final
(11) Noble / Venu 0 à (6) Parc Evergreen 48 Final
Support sud
(16) Geneséo 7 à (1) Carterville 36 Final
(9) Wood River-East Alton 6 à (8) Ville charbonnière 22 Final
(13) Effingham 14 à (4) Rochester 45 Final
(12) Mont Sion 18 à (5) Breese Central 21 Final
(15) Salle de la vallée du printemps 6 à (2) Griffon du Sacré-Cœur 55 Final
(10) Waterloo à (7) Olney East Richland 14h samedi
(14) Quincy Notre-Dame à (3) Macomb 19h samedi
(11) Colombie 28 à (6) Murphysboro 41 Final

Classe 5A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Maison Westing à (1) Sycomore 19h samedi
(9) Carmel à (8) Préparation Noble/Bulls 15h30 samedi
(13) Noble/Pritzker à (4) Bon Samedi midi
(12) Saint-Viateur à (5) Livre sterling 14h samedi
(15) Fenwick à (2) Parc Morgan 17h samedi
(10) ITW Speer à (7) Payon 19h15 samedi
(14) Crête 0 à (3) Rockford Boylan 31 Final
(11) Nazaré 48 à (6) Glenbard Sud 22 Final
Support sud
(16) Ottawa 14 à (1) Mahomet-Seymour 40 Final
(9) Jacksonville à (8) Métamora 14h samedi
(13) La Salle-Pérou 17 à (4) Morris 42 Final
(12) Centrale à (5) Triade 14h samedi
(15) Dunlap 0 à (2) Highland 50 Final
(10) Marion à (7) Mascoutah 13h30 samedi
(14) Mac Arthur 14 à (3) Peoria 62 Final
(11) Mont Vernon à (6) Kankakee 15h samedi

Classe 6A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Schürz 6 à (1) Wauconda 56 Final
(9) Antioche 7 à (8) Niles Notre Dame 28 Final
(13) Deerfield 21 à (4) Saint Ignace 48 Final
(12) Centre de Grayslake 28 à (5) Belvidere Nord 27 Final
(15) Lac Crystal Sud 55 à (2) Crête des Prairies 63 Final
(10) Riverside-Brookfield 14 à (7) Kaneland 35 Final
(14) Senn 0 à (3) Grayslake Nord 55 Final
(11) Harlem à (6) Amundsen 14h samedi
Support sud
(16) Île Bleue Eisenhower 14 à (1) Citron 55 Final
(9) Quincy 49 à (8) Glenwood 42 Final
(13) Kenwood 56 à (4) Perspectives/Direction 0 Final
(12) Washington 7 à (5) Brême 35 Final
(15) Forêt de chênes 8 à (2) Siméon 48 Final
(10) Centenaire 13 à (7) Crète-Monée 53 Final
(14) Danville 0 à (3) Normal Ouest 21 Final
(11) Oak Lawn Richards à (6) Est de Saint-Louis 15h samedi

Classe 7A

Heure Date
(32) Bosquet de bisons 3 à (1) Mont Carmel 49 Final
(17) Downers Grove Nord 46 à (16) Parc Lincoln 0 Final
(25) Bradley Bourbonnais 12 à (8) Collinsville 14 Final
(24) Frère Rice 27 à (9) Jacob 0 Final
(29) Maine Ouest 10 à (4) Saint-Charles Nord 47 Final
(20) Domaines Hoffman 29 à (13) Bosquet d’élans 22 Final
(28) Réavis 13 à (5) Perspective 62 Final
(19) Communauté normale 44 à (14) Hononegah 13 Final
(31) Argo 14 à (2) Hersey 49 Final
(18) Batavia 42 à (15) Guilford 0 Final
(26) Libertyville 8 à (7) Yorkville 33 Final
(23) De Kalb 3 à (10) Moline 21 Final
(30) Plainfield Central 14 à (3) Pékin 51 Final
(21) Genève 14 à (12) Sainte Rita 27 Final
(27) Willowbrook 14 à (6) Wheaton Nord 35 Final
(22) Larkin 6 à (11) Lac de Zurich 48 Final

Classe 8A

Heure Date
(32) Conant 7 à (1) Lincoln-Way Est 42 Final
(17) Vallée de Neuqua 37 à (16) Voie 0 Final
(25) Stevenson 14 à (8) Warren 26 Final
(24) André 28 à (9) Huntley 18 Final
(29) Belleville Est 20 à (4) Elgin Sud 28 Final
(20) Bolingbrook 0 à (13) Maine Sud 24 Final
(28) Sas 7 à (5) Glenbard Ouest 38 Final
(21) Homewood-Flossmoor 7 à (12) Glenbrook Sud 40 Final
(31) Oswego Est 10 à (2) York 31 Final
(18) Mariste 42 à (15) Naperville Nord 28 Final
(26) Downers Grove Sud 23 à (7) Palatin 31 Final
(23) Minooka 16 à (10) Glenbard Est 14 Final
(30) Canton riche 12 à (3) Plainfield Nord 48 Final
(19) Centre de Naperville 17 à (14) Lyon 26 Final
(27) Plainfield Sud 7 à (6) Loyola 42 Final
(22) Edwardville à (11) O’Fallon 19h samedi