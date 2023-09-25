Regardez en arrière : une tranche de vie au 19e siècle | Actualités, Sports, Emplois

Extraits du Parkersburg Weekly State Journal, 5 avril 1881

* Frère. Wilding a enrôlé une jeune recrue la semaine dernière, pour la classe déjà nombreuse et infantile de l’école du dimanche ME, en la personne d’un beau et gros garçon.

* Des dispositions sont prises pour tenir des réunions de tempérance dans chaque district du comté de Wood, à une date rapprochée. Les horaires et les lieux seront dûment annoncés. Préparez-vous, les amis, pour une soirée animée « boom. »

* Alvin Joslyn est l’une des meilleures comédies que les Parkersburgers ont appréciées depuis longtemps et a été bien interprétée par Davis au Rose Opera House vendredi soir dernier.

* La nouvelle gare du chemin de fer B. & O., connue sous le nom d’Ewings, est d’une grande commodité pour les habitants de ce quartier. Une belle scierie y a été érigée et est en activité. [This mill was in the area of what is today Nicolette. The sawmill was built by Pittsburgh businessmen W.H. Ewing and Wm. Croft. It would later be known as the Nicola Lumber Company and the name of the area changed to Nicolette after the mill was purchased.

* Mrs. John Bullock, daughter of Mr. Wm. Burk, of this city, died last Tuesday morning of consumption, after a long suffering and lingering illness.

* The finest and prettiest lines of wall papers ever brought to Parkersburg, are now to be seen at the book and stationary store of S. L. Addison & Co., 97 Market St.

* Volcano has an excellent public school, over 100 scholars attending. Miss Mary Tavenner is principal, assisted by Miss Maggie Anderson and Miss Alice Tavenner. The school is in a prosperous condition.

* THEATER NOTES. – The young and talented English tragedienne Miss Claire Scott, will revisit our city and perform at Rose Opera House, April 14, 15 and 16.; Holloway and Allen’s Minstrels, will appear at the Rose Opera House, April 21st. ; Howarth’s Grand Hibernica Dublin Dan Comedy Company with 60 beautiful paintings of Irish scenery and 12 acknowledged artists and five great comedians will appear at Rose Opera House about the 22d.

* PREVENTION BETTER THAN CURE. An occasional dose of Boreman’s Sweet Vermifuge, will protect children from worms, and keep them healthy and bright. A bottle should be kept in the house, and a dose given, whenever a child is fretful. Price only 25 cents per bottle. No oil needed to carry it off.

* SPECIAL attention is called to my boots and shoes, which I intend to close out at reduced prices, such as men and boys’ plow and stogie shoes and boots, and a large lot of children’s and misses’ button and lace shoes, and also a large stock of ladies shoes of various kinds. Call and see before you buy elsewhere. F. Stahlmann, Agt., south side Court Square, corner of Market St.

* LACE BUNTING, all wool, and 6-4 fine plain French bunting, will be opened at Prager & Epstein’s.

* SMALL POX SCARE.- A supposed case of small pox was reported to Mayor Wells, last Tuesday, from Peadrotown. He promptly sent a physician to investigate the case, who reported it a hoax. Our city authorities are on the alert, the hospital is in order, and our people can rest assured that, if the pest strikes us, it will be promptly attended to. [Peadrotown was roughly the area encompassed by 13th, Lynn, 16th and Oak streets.]

