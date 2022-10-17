Ref Watch: Le but de Phil Foden contre Liverpool aurait-il dû compter dans la défaite de Man City à Anfield? | Nouvelles du football

Dermot Gallagher dissèque les grands points d’éclair de l’action de Premier League du week-end, y compris si le but de Phil Foden à Anfield a été correctement réglé lors de la victoire 1-0 de Liverpool sur Manchester City.

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

INCIDENT: Le but de Phil Foden à Anfield a été exclu pour un pull de maillot sur Fabinho par Erling Haaland dans la préparation suite à l’intervention du VAR.

VERDICT: Décision correcte.

DERMOT DIT : Ils ont vu une faute dans la préparation, mais je pense aussi qu’il y a une faute sur le gardien, Alisson. Donc je pense que c’est très dur si tu regardes [the shirt pull] il est très difficile d’être convaincu que ce n’est pas une faute.

Dany Mills : Je pense que c’est une faute, mais Pep Guardiola a-t-il un point parce que toutes ces fautes ont été autorisées tout au long du match. Est-ce qu’un arbitre change d’avis sur une faute ou la gravité parce que c’est un but parce que je pense que c’est là que nous sommes tous un peu confus. À la fin du match, le pull de chemise de Mo Salah est bien pire que ça, mais ce n’est pas donné. Est-ce seulement parce que c’est un but marqué qu’ils le regardent avec plus d’attention ?

DERMOT DIT : Ce n’est plus un examen minutieux, c’est le fait qu’un but a été marqué. Avec celui de Salah qui a conduit au carton rouge pour Jurgen Klopp, je pense que c’est une faute et je pense que l’assistant devrait le signaler. Ce n’est pas donné mais parce que ça ne débouche pas sur un but ou un penalty ou un carton rouge sur le terrain, ce n’est pas vérifié. Celui-là a mené à un but, donc il a été vérifié. Quand on regarde ça, c’est difficile de dire que ce n’est pas une faute et s’ils avaient vérifié plus loin, je pense qu’ils donneraient aussi une faute sur le gardien de but. Je n’ai pas été surpris qu’il ait également été refusé.

INCIDENT: Klopp a été expulsé pour ses protestations de colère suite à une faute sur Salah qui n’a pas été donnée.

VERDICT: C’était une faute, mais Klopp méritait d’être expulsé.

DERMOT DIT : Je pensais que c’était une faute et qu’il était plus facile de donner une faute que de ne pas en commettre. Vous voyez sa réaction, il est très en colère et réagit dans le désordre. Le quatrième arbitre appelle l’arbitre et il reçoit un carton rouge pour son comportement sur la ligne de touche. C’est le résultat direct du fait que cette faute n’a pas été donnée, il réprimande l’officiel parce qu’il pense que la faute aurait dû être donnée.

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

INCIDENT: Le but de Patrick Bamford a été exclu pour Leeds après une poussée sur Gabriel dans la surface de réparation.

VERDICT: C’était une faute.

DERMOT DIT : J’ai pensé que c’était une faute. Quand on le voit, c’est difficile de dire que ce n’est pas une faute. La chose intéressante est que Bamford a pointé sa poitrine là-bas, comme pour dire que ce n’est pas un handball. Mais vous pouvez voir assez clairement qu’il le pousse dans le dos.

INCIDENT: VAR intervient pour accorder à Leeds un penalty pour un handball du défenseur d’Arsenal William Saliba – mais Rasmus Kristensen était en position de hors-jeu lors de la préparation.

VERDICT: C’était une pénalité.

DERMOT DIT : Je pense que c’est du handball. Non donné sur le terrain, donné par VAR – s’il n’était pas utilisé, il n’aurait pas été donné et la décision de l’arbitre aurait été de continuer à jouer. Vous pouvez voir que non seulement il touche son bras, mais il se dirige vers le ballon, donc pénalité pour moi. Rasmus Kristensen était hors-jeu, il n’y a aucun doute là-dessus, je pense juste que ça dure trop longtemps, le ballon revient et se recycle. Ils parlent de deuxièmes phases et de réinitialisation, je pense juste que cela prend trop de temps donc ils ne veulent pas remonter si loin. Cela n’a pas mené directement au but – cela mène finalement au but – mais il doit y avoir un point où vous dites qu’ils ont réinitialisé.

INCIDENT: VAR a annulé la décision d’expulser Gabriel et d’accorder un penalty à Leeds après que le défenseur d’Arsenal ait été expulsé pour avoir donné un coup de pied à Patrick Bamford après avoir été poussé par l’attaquant de Leeds.

VERDICT: Bonne décision du VAR.

DERMOT DIT : Je pense que c’est un incident vraiment intéressant parce que l’arbitre ne donne rien. Il se dirige vers l’assistant, et il dit qu’il pense que Gabriel a violemment expulsé, donc ça doit être une pénalité parce que le ballon était en jeu. Il écope donc d’un penalty et d’un carton rouge. On voit assez bien que Patrick Bamford a commis une faute et puis le coup de pied est pétulant, c’est antisportif, mais ce n’est pas violent. Ainsi, lorsqu’il se rend sur le moniteur de télévision, VAR lui dit de jeter un autre coup d’œil et, finalement, la bonne décision est prise. Il ne fait aucun doute que Gabriel s’est enfui, je pense que c’est irritable, téméraire au pire mais ce n’est pas violent pour moi. Ce serait très injuste pour un centre[half to be serving a three-match ban for what wasn’t an act of violent conduct.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

INCIDENT: Cristiano Ronaldo nipped in to take the ball off Nick Pope to fire the ball into an empty net having thought Fabian Schar had already taken the free-kick to his goalkeeper. The referee Craig Pawson said the free-kick had not yet been taken and the goal was disallowed.

VERDICT: Correct decision, the referee has blown for offside and the free-kick had not been taken.

DERMOT SAYS: The referee has given offside, that is why they are waiting. But Schar has rolled the ball back to Pope to take the free-kick from where he is and that is what the referee is saying to the Man Utd players. I think the fact the play was so delayed before Ronaldo nipped in to take the ball tells you everything. The referee’s arm is up all the way which is indicating that he is waiting for that free-kick to be taken. I think you would have more of an argument if that was given as a goal.

INCIDENT: Raphael Varane avoided giving away a penalty for a challenge on Callum Wilson.

VERDICT: It was a foul, but it is an on-field penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I don’t think the referee thinks this is a foul and he thinks they come together. If he gives a foul, this won’t be overturned by the VAR. I think this is all about the referee on the day. If the referee gives a penalty the ref will stick with him. Some decisions fall into the ‘It must be an on-field decision’ category. I do think it’s a foul, but the problem is that it’s an on-field penalty. Don’t forget the tolerance for VAR isn’t the same tolerance level on the referee.

Danny Mills: I think the Callum Wilson one was the most blatant penalty I’ve ever seen. I don’t understand how you are watching that and don’t see that as a foul. If you’re looking back and saying that the tiny little tug on Fabinho by Haaland is a foul – he steps across him, doesn’t play the ball and is miles away from the ball. There is no other decision other than foul. VAR must have looked at that incident, so I would love to know why the VAR official looks at that and says that is not a foul.

DERMOT SAYS: I’m of the belief that the referee has said to him that he thinks Varane has come across and they’ve collided. So he’s fed that back to the VAR – he has a look and goes with that because for the VAR to intervene he has to be convinced that the referee has made a clear an obvious error.

Danny Mills: I don’t think you get more clear and obvious than that.

Sue Smith: I agree, I am 100 per cent with you. I thought it was a penalty, the way Varane lunges across I was so surprised that VAR didn’t tell the referee to have another look at that.

INCIDENT: Kieran Trippier avoids giving away a penalty for a challenge on Ronaldo in which he does not get the ball.

VERDICT: Not a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I didn’t think it was a penalty. Ronaldo comes across to Trippier and they collide there is no doubt about that, but he comes into Trippier as much as he comes into him. I can understand he is trying to protect the ball, but for me it’s not a penalty.

Sue Smith: I thought that was a penalty, you can see from Trippier’s reaction that he feels he may have done something there. So I thought they each should have had a penalty in this game.

Danny Mills: If you make a challenge in the box, don’t get the ball, make contact and stop Ronaldo doing what he wants to do again I don’t see why it’s not a penalty.

INCIDENT: Sean Longstaff avoid giving away a penalty for a challenge on Jadon Sancho despite not making contact with the ball.

VERDICT: It should have been a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I think this is a penalty, when you see this Longstaff takes his foot. I was surprised this wasn’t given. I can’t see how this wasn’t given. The referee has the perfect view and he said no.

Sue Smith: I think this was a penalty. Clearly doesn’t get anything of the ball.

Danny Mills: It’s a poor decision. It should be a penalty, I think with the on-field decision Sancho’s reaction doesn’t help him because he jumps too high and tries to make it too obvious. But that is why VAR is there, the reaction should be irrelevant. It should be a penalty.

Tottenham 2-0 Everton

INCIDENT: Harry Kane wins a penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford.

VERDICT: Hard not to give a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I can understand why a penalty is given. The goalkeeper loses the ball and is down in desperation and tries to get the ball and Kane goes over him. Many people have said Kane is instigating the contact, but Pickford has put himself in that position.