Réalisations universitaires d’étudiants de la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Voici des étudiants de la région de Sauk Valley qui ont obtenu une reconnaissance académique.
Université du sud du New Hampshire
Liste du président d’été
Dixon – La nouvelle venue de Kara, Stephanie Cooper
Chutes rocheuses – Sarah Slazyk
Sterling – Corrinne Gale, Nichole Schuldt
Érié – Joshua Wheeler
Compton – Garret Patti
Liste du doyen d’été
Sterling – Kylee Rus
Université de l’Upper Iowa
Liste du doyen d’été
Fulton – Kearston Norman
Université d’État de l’Iowa
Diplômés d’été
Polo – Alison Poole : Master of Arts en enseignement, enseignement des sciences
Fondation du Collège Kish
Récipiendaires d’une bourse d’automne
Oregon – Dotation Molly Torman, Beulah et Roberta Hackett
Paw Paw – Fonds de dotation commémoratif Jessica Solis, Charles et Mary Roberts
Chana – Connor Sesko, Fonds Emma Anderson
Patte Patte – Jessica Solis, Fonds Emma Anderson
Paw Paw – Hannah Nitz, Howard & Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing, Pay It Forward Scholarship
Oregon – Fondation Teresa Jacobsen, Rowland & Lucile Matteson
Dixon – Derek Wildman, dotation Rowland et Lucile Matteson, fonds d’horticulture Ruth Ashelford Pollock
Sublette – Eden Lindeneyer, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund
Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund
Stillman Valley – Nicole Scullion, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment
Byron – Kya Logston, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment
Collège central
Stage de l’Alliance communautaire et économique de la région de Pella
Morrison – Megan Muur
Université du Wisconsin – Whitewater
Récipiendaires de bourses
Amboy – Samantha Ewens
Sterling – Ryan Heffelfinger
Dixon – Brody Potter, Christian Seagen
Oregon – Evan Vache
Lanark – Naomi Mullen