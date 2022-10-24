Réalisations universitaires d’étudiants de la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Réalisations universitaires d’étudiants de la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Voici des étudiants de la région de Sauk Valley qui ont obtenu une reconnaissance académique.

Université du sud du New Hampshire

Liste du président d’été

Dixon – La nouvelle venue de Kara, Stephanie Cooper

Chutes rocheuses – Sarah Slazyk

Sterling – Corrinne Gale, Nichole Schuldt

Érié – Joshua Wheeler

Compton – Garret Patti

Liste du doyen d’été

Sterling – Kylee Rus

Université de l’Upper Iowa

Liste du doyen d’été

Fulton – Kearston Norman

Université d’État de l’Iowa

Diplômés d’été

Polo – Alison Poole : Master of Arts en enseignement, enseignement des sciences

Fondation du Collège Kish

Récipiendaires d’une bourse d’automne

Oregon – Dotation Molly Torman, Beulah et Roberta Hackett

Paw Paw – Fonds de dotation commémoratif Jessica Solis, Charles et Mary Roberts

Chana – Connor Sesko, Fonds Emma Anderson

Patte Patte – Jessica Solis, Fonds Emma Anderson

Paw Paw – Hannah Nitz, Howard & Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing, Pay It Forward Scholarship

Oregon – Fondation Teresa Jacobsen, Rowland & Lucile Matteson

Dixon – Derek Wildman, dotation Rowland et Lucile Matteson, fonds d’horticulture Ruth Ashelford Pollock

Sublette – Eden Lindeneyer, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Stillman Valley – Nicole Scullion, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Byron – Kya Logston, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Collège central

Stage de l’Alliance communautaire et économique de la région de Pella

Morrison – Megan Muur

Université du Wisconsin – Whitewater

Récipiendaires de bourses

Amboy – Samantha Ewens

Sterling – Ryan Heffelfinger

Dixon – Brody Potter, Christian Seagen

Oregon – Evan Vache

Lanark – Naomi Mullen