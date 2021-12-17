Rapport : 27 personnes seraient mortes dans l’incendie d’un immeuble à Osaka

La NHK japonaise dit qu’un incendie s’est déclaré dans un immeuble à Osaka dans l’ouest du Japon et que 27 personnes seraient mortes

