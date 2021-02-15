Quelques couplets intemporels du poète légendaire

Plus d’un siècle et demi après sa mort, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan populairement connu sous le nom de Mirza Ghalib reste un poète célèbre. Né le 27 décembre 1797, Ghalib est décédé le 15 février 1869. Il est né à Agra de Mirza Abdullah Baig Khan et d’Izzat-un-Nisa Begum. Ghalib a commencé à écrire à l’âge de 11 ans en ourdou, persan et arabe et est bien connu pour sa poésie en ourdou.

À l’occasion de son anniversaire de mort, jetons un coup d’œil à quelques-unes des citations et couplets les plus célèbres du poète:

– « Aah ko chahiye ik umr asar hote tak, kaun jeeta hai teri zulf ke sar hote tak » [It takes a lifetime for a prayer to be answered, who could have lived to see you untangle your hair].

– « Ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yaar hota, agar aur jeete rahte yahi intizaar hota » [It was not in my destiny to be united with my lover, if I had lived further, the wait would have been the same].

– « Hazaaron ḳhwahishein aisi ki har ḳhwahish pe barrage nikle, bahut nikle mire armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle » [There are thousands of desire, each worth dying for. Many of my desires have been fulfilled but many are still left to be realised].

– « Na tha kuchh to khuda tha kuchh na hota to khuda hota, Duboya mujh ko hone ne na hota main to kya hota » [God existed when there was nothing and he would have existed had nothing else existed. My existence destroyed me, what would have happened if I was not there].

– « Ham ko maalum hai jannat ki haqeeqat lekin, dil ke khush rakhne ko ‘ghalib’ ye khayal achcha hai » [We know the reality of heaven but its idea is good to keep our hearts happy]

– « Unke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai munh par raunaq, vo samajhte hain ki bimar ka haal achcha hai » [On seeing her, my face lightens up and she thinks that the sick person is doing well].