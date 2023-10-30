After a much needed bye week, TCU returns to the field on Thursday for the Battle for the Saddle against in-state rival Texas Tech.

It’s a huge game for both teams as the Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) and the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) hope to become bowl eligible. Both teams faced two ranked opponents in their final three games, so this a must-win for each program.

Both teams are also expected to get key pieces back with Sonny Dykes saying linebacker Johnny Hodges may be available to play while the Red Raiders got a boost on offense.

Here’s four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, Texas Tech:

Quarterback shuffle

No program has been hit harder by injuries at the quarterback position than Texas Tech. Starter Tyler Shough is out for the season and Behren Morton has missed time as well. Third-string quarterback Jake Strong threw six interceptions in the last two losses for the Red Raiders, but Morton will return to start on Thursday against the Horned Frogs.

The son of a longtime high school coach in Lubbock, Dykes knows Morton’s game well and he was also the quarterback that took the majority of the snaps last season when the two teams met. When he’s played this season, Morton has simply been OK.

In four full games he’s failed to throw for over 200 yards and even had a game where he only completed 38% of his passes. The offensive line hasn’t helped him out as he’s been sacked seven times and pressured even more. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s still dealing with rust after missing time with an injury. TCU had success limiting him last year and the secondary should have the same goal.

One of the nation’s best

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has been one of the breakout stars of the season with a career rushing year. Brooks is currently ninth among the rushing leaders across the NCAA with 887 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Brooks is more of a bruiser than speedster, but still averages over five yards per carry. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in five of the Red Raiders’ last six games and the one he didn’t cross the century mark he still had 98 yards against Kansas State. No team has really been able to slow him down outside of the first game of the season when he only carried the ball 11 times against Wyoming.

The TCU defense has a lot of respect for Brooks’ ability and will look for a much better showing after being carved up by the Kansas State rushing attack the last time out on the field.

Replacing Wilson

The Red Raiders lost a top-10 pick on the defensive line in Tyree Wilson, but Texas Tech has seen modest improvement on that side of the ball so far. The numbers across the board like scoring defense, rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed per game are all better than a season ago.

It starts up front with defensive tackles Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr. Hutchings is one of the most experienced defensive players in the country with 54 consecutive starts while being on pace to have the best season of his career with seven tackles for loss.

Another name to know up front is Myles Cole, who recently had a three sack performance against Baylor. Those around Lubbock are hoping that’ll be the start of his breakout.

Battle of strengths

One small area that could end being a big factor in the outcome of this one is fourth down. Head coach Joey McGuire has already let it be known that he’ll be aggressive and go for it on fourth as many times as possible. So far this season Texas Tech has attempted to convert 27 fourth downs and has been successful on 18 tries.

That ranks top-25 nationally and top-five in the Big 12. Against West Virginia Texas Tech converted five of eight fourth down attempts for example. On the flip side, TCU has been one of the best teams in the country at getting stops on fourth down.

In 19 fourth down conversion situations, TCU has come up with 13 stops which is tied for 14th nationally and second in the Big 12. Something will have to give and whoever wins that fourth down battle will be closer to coming out of Thursday victorious.

