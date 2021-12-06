Prix ​​Nobel décernés lors de cérémonies locales interrompues par la pandémie

Les lauréats des prix Nobel 2021 reçoivent leurs récompenses lors de cérémonies locales à échelle réduite adaptées aux temps de pandémie

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *