Prévisions météo FOX23 11-03-2024 | Météo

Searlait Maheuil y a 3 heuresDernière mise à jour: novembre 3, 2024
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, and southeast
Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central
Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma,
Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa,
Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. In southeast
Oklahoma, Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of heavy rain will result in widespread total
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher totals
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&


