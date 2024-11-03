Prévisions météo FOX23 11-03-2024 | Météo

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rain will result in widespread total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher totals possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&