Prashanth Neel partage le premier regard intrigant de Prithviraj Sukumaran en tant que Vardharaja Mannaar

À l’occasion du 40e anniversaire de Prithviraj Sukumaran, les créateurs de Saalar ont laissé tomber son premier aperçu du film et tout est intrigant. Sur l’affiche, on le voit poser avec un regard intense.
Partageant l’affiche, Prashanth Neel a écrit: «Souhaits d’anniversaire au plus polyvalent @therealprithvi, présentant« Vardharaja Mannaar »de #Salaar.@actorprabhas @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutzhaasan @iamjaggubhai_ @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @anbariv_action_director @shivakumarart @salaarthesaga #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran. ”
Réagissant à l’affiche, un fan a écrit: “La nuance noire des films Prashanth Neel a une base de fans distincte.” Un autre a écrit : « super look ».