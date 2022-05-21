Pourquoi Jim Cramer veut que la Fed augmente ses taux beaucoup plus agressivement

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Pourquoi Jim Cramer veut que la Fed augmente ses taux beaucoup plus agressivement

Les banquiers centraux doivent relever les taux d’intérêt plus haut et plus rapidement pour arrêter la flambée des prix dans “chaque allée” de chaque magasin, a déclaré Jim Cramer vendredi.