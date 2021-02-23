Politics live updates: ‘These criminals came prepared for war,’ says former Capitol Police chief

WASHINGTON – Senators are questioning the current and former leaders of four law enforcement agencies about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing before two Senate committees is the officials’ first public testimony about the deadly riots.

Meanwhile, senators are also holding confirmation hearings for several of President Joe Biden’s nominees: attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland and Health and Human Services secretary nominee Xavier Becerra. The Senate is also slated to vote on the confirmation of Linda Thomas Greenfield for United Nations ambassador.

Top officials say they did not see FBI intelligence warning of calls for violence online

Top Capitol law enforcement officials said they did not see intelligence from the FBI the night before the riot warning of calls for violence online and saying groups were “preparing for war.”

