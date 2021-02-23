Politics live updates: Officials dispute details of National Guard deployment to Capitol during riot

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee, said the Senate would hear from leaders at the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense on their role in the response to the attack at the U.S. Capitol. 

Klobuchar announced a hearing next week with officials from the agencies as she opened up Tuesday’s hearing with law enforcement leaders on examining the Jan. 6 attack.

No date was announced, nor were the witnesses from these federal agencies. 

Klobuchar noted the heroism seen during the attack by police but said this oversight is needed to get to the bottom of how this riot happened. 

« We want this to be as constructive as possible because in order to figure out the solutions, we must have the facts, » she said. « We are here today to better understand what was known in advance, what steps were taken to secure the Capitol, and what occurred that day because we want to ensure that nothing like this happens again. » 

— Christal Hayes

Top Republican senator says he wants to hear about ‘failure of imagination’ and preparation

