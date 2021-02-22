Politics live updates: Merrick Garland calls handling of Epstein case ‘horrendous’

Republican senators asked Merrick Garland, the attorney general nominee, whether racial justice protests, as those happened at the federal courthouse in Portland, constituted “violent extremism,” which is how he described the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Garland said he would have to look at specific incidents to determine charges. But he said he drew the line for “domestic extremism” or “terrorism” at preventing federal judges from doing their jobs during the day. Attacking a courthouse property at night would be “a serious crime,” but a different one, he said.

“That’s where I draw the line. Both are criminal,” Garland said. “But one is a core attack on our democratic institutions.”

Garland says he and Biden oppose ‘defunding the police’

Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland stated that both he and President Joe Biden do not support the movement of defunding the police.

