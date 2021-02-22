Politics live updates: Garland says deaths of Black Americans could spur investigations of police

Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said Monday that he expected the panel to vote on Merrick Garland’s nomination to become attorney general on March 1 with a full Senate vote the same week after hearings Monday and Tuesday.

“Fingers crossed, everything goes smoothly,” Durbin said.

— Bart Jansen

Merrick Garland, the nominee to become attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he was shocked to see videos of Black Americans last summer being killed, but that the revelations and protests created a moment to find remedies.

“I was shocked by what I saw,” Garland said. “It did bring everything to the fore.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., noted that Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery being shot to death after being pursued by three white men while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia. Ossoff said without pressure from the NAACP, charges wouldn’t have been filed in the case. 

