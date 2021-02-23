Politics live updates: Capitol police lacked training on building breach, former chief says

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 59 minutes
3

WASHINGTON – Senators are questioning the current and former leaders of four law enforcement agencies about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing before two Senate committees is the officials’ first public testimony about the deadly riots.

Meanwhile, senators are also holding confirmation hearings for several of President Joe Biden’s nominees: attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland and Health and Human Services secretary nominee Xavier Becerra. The Senate is also slated to vote on the confirmation of Linda Thomas Greenfield for United Nations ambassador.

Please refresh for the latest updates on the Capitol riots hearings and the confirmation hearings.

Senator makes case for DC statehood in Capitol attack hearing

Sen. Mark Warner made the case for D.C. statehood during a hearing with law enforcement leaders who led the response to the U.S. Capitol attack, outlining how it could have helped quicken the deployment of the National Guard during the riot. 

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 59 minutes
3
© Copyright 2018- 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  News 24