À VENIR
Volley-ball IU Columbus
Aujourd’hui contre St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 19h
Samedi à Midway (Ky.), midi
3 novembre à IU Southeast, 19h
Football masculin IU Columbus
Samedi à Point Park, 13h30
Tournoi de la Conférence River States, à déterminer
Football féminin IU Columbus
Samedi à Point Park, 11h
Cross-country IU Columbus
Le 4 novembre à la réunion de la River States Conference, à déterminer
Colts d’Indianapolis
Dimanche contre Saints, 13h (FOX)
5 novembre aux Panthers, 16h05 (CBS)
12 novembre contre Patriots, à Francfort, Allemagne, 9h30 (NFL)
Football de l’Université de l’Indiana
Samedi à Penn State, midi (CBS)
4 novembre contre Wisconsin, à déterminer (à déterminer)
11 novembre à Illinois, à déterminer (à déterminer)
Football purdue
Samedi au Nebraska, 15h30 (FS1)
4 novembre au Michigan, à déterminer (à déterminer)
11 novembre contre Minnesota, à déterminer (à déterminer)
Le foot de Notre-Dame
Samedi contre Pittsburgh, 15h30 (NBC/Peacock)
4 novembre à Clemson, à déterminer (ABC)
18 novembre contre Wake Forest, 15h30 (NBC/Peacock)
Pacers de l’Indiana
Samedi aux Cavs, 19h30 (Bally Sports Indiana)
Lundi contre Bulls, 19h (Bally Sports Indiana)
Mercredi aux Celtics, 19h30 (Bally Sports Indiana)
NASCAR
Dimanche à Martinsville, Virginie, 14 h (NBC)
5 novembre à Phoenix (Championnat), 15h (NBC)
LE SPORT AU SECONDAIRE AUJOURD’HUI
Football (section)
Seymour à Columbus Est, 19 h
Jeffersonville à Columbus Nord, 19 h
Comté de Jennings à Greenwood, 19 h
Édimbourg à North Decatur, 19h
LE SPORT À LA TÉLÉ AUJOURD’HUI
Football australien féminin
AFL : Brisbane à St. Kilda, minuit (FS2)
AFL : Western sur la côte ouest, samedi à 2 heures du matin (FS2)
AFL : Geelong à Richmond, 4 heures du matin samedi (FS2)
Basket-ball universitaire masculin
Exposition : Georgetown (Ky.) au Kentucky, 19h (SEC)
Cross-country universitaire masculin
Championnat ACC, 8h (ACC)
Championnat SEC, 10h05 (SEC)
Cross-country universitaire féminin
Championnat ACC, 9h (ACC)
Championnat SEC, 10h50 (SEC)
Hockey sur gazon universitaire
Duke en Caroline du Nord, 18h (ACC)
Football universitaire
Brown à Penn, 19h (ESPNU)
FAU à Charlotte, 19h30 (ESPN2)
Hockey universitaire masculin
Wisconsin au Minnesota, 21h (BTN)
Football universitaire masculin
Caroline du Nord à Virginie, 19h30 (ACC)
Volley-ball universitaire féminin
Penn State au Michigan, 19 h (BTN)
Kentucky à LSU, 21 h (SEC)
Le golf
DP World Tour : The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, 4h aujourd’hui et 4h30 samedi (Golf Channel)
Circuit LPGA : le championnat Maybank, 22 h (Golf Channel)
Championnat amateur Asie-Pacifique (enregistré), samedi à 2 heures du matin (ESPN2)
Course de chevaux
NYRA : Journée de l’Amérique aux courses, 12h30 (FS2)
Courses attelées Breeders Crown, 21h (FS2)
MLB
Série mondiale : Diamondbacks contre Rangers, match 1, 20 h (FOX)
NBA
Chaleur aux Celtics, 19h30 (ESPN)
Guerriers chez Kings, 22h (ESPN)
LNH
Blackhawks contre Golden Knights, 18 h (LNH)
Blues aux Canucks, 22h (Bally Sports Indiana)
Football masculin
Premier League : Tottenham Hotspur à Crystal Palace, 15h (USA)
Football féminin
Phase de groupes de l’UEFA Nations League : Angleterre contre Belgique, Groupe A, 14h40 (CBSSN)
Tennis
Trophée Élite WTA Zhuhai Round Robin ; Vienne-ATP, Bâle-ATP Early Rounds, 6h aujourd’hui et 2 et 6h samedi (Tennis)
WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, demi-finales en simple, tournoi à la ronde en double, minuit (Tennis)