PHOTOS : Les juniors blanchissent les seniors lors du match Powderpuff – Mitchell Republic

Adam Thury a rejoint la Mitchell Republic en mars 2022. Il est né et a grandi à Mitchell, SD, et est diplômé de la Mitchell High School en 2015. Il a toujours eu l’œil pour la photographie, mais a commencé à perfectionner ses compétences mi-2014. Il a travaillé à développer ses connaissances en photographie en photographiant pour des événements locaux. Il peut être contacté à [email protected] et trouvé sur Instagram à https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.