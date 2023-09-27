PHOTOS : Les juniors blanchissent les seniors lors du match Powderpuff – Mitchell Republic
MITCHELL — La classe junior de Mitchell High School a battu les seniors lors du match de football annuel Powderpuff, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, par un score de 34-0.
1/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
2/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
3/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
4/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
5/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
6/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
7/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
8/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
9/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
dix/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
11/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
12/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
13/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
14/51 : De gauche à droite, les Juniors Lainee Forst, Bentley Bates et Reese Amick célèbrent dans la zone des buts après avoir marqué contre l’équipe senior lors du match Powderpuff, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
15/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
16/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
17/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
18/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
19/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
20/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
21/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
22/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
23/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
24/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
25/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
26/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
27/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
28/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
29/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
30/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
31/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
32/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
33/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
34/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
35/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
36/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
37/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
38/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
39/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
40/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
41/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
42/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
43/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
44/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
45/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
46/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
47/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
48/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
49/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.
50/51 : L’équipe junior de Mitchell High School pose pour une photo après avoir battu l’équipe senior 34-0 lors du match de retour à la poudreuse, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, à Joe Quintal Field.
51/51 : Action du match Powderpuff de Mitchell High School Homecoming, le mardi 26 septembre 2023, au Joe Quintal Field.