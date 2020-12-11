The decision by British drug regulators to recommend against use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech in people who have a history of severe allergic reactions has raised a number of concerns. The regulators issued the warning after two health care workers, both with such a history, had a serious reaction, anaphylaxis, after receiving the vaccine on the first day it became available in Britain. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, with impaired breathing and drops in blood pressure that usually occur within minutes or even seconds after exposure to a food or medicine, or even a substance like latex to which the person is allergic. Both workers were treated and have recovered, the regulators said. British authorities have since clarified their concerns, changing the wording from “severe allergic reactions” to specify that the vaccine should not be given to anyone who has ever had an anaphylactic reaction to a food, medicine or vaccine. That type of reaction to a vaccine is “very rare,” they said. Their update also said that a third patient had a “possible allergic reaction,” but did not describe it.

Officials of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that because of the British cases they would require Pfizer to increase its monitoring for anaphylaxis and submit data on it once the vaccine comes into use. A panel of expert advisers to the F.D.A. voted on Thursday to recommend authorizing the vaccine for emergency use, but also expressed concerns about the need to track anaphylaxis. The agency usually accepts the experts’ recommendations, and the authorization is expected within days. Vaccinations could start next week in the United States.

The initial report on the British cases touched off alarm and confusion by advising that people who had ever had a “severe allergic reaction” to a food, drug or vaccine should not receive the vaccine. The nature of the reaction was not explained at first, leaving many people with allergies to food or bee stings wondering if the new vaccine would be safe for them. But the regulators’ subsequent clarification specified that their advice applied to people who had ever gone into anaphylaxis. It urged people with a “history of serious allergies” to discuss it with their doctors “prior to getting the jab.” The authorities also said the shots should be given only in settings equipped to resuscitate patients if needed, by giving injections of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline.

What is known so far? The two health care workers in Britain had experienced anaphylaxis in the past because of food allergies, a Pfizer official said during the F.D.A. meeting on Thursday. Both carried EpiPen-type devices to inject themselves with epinephrine in case of such a reaction. They needed epinephrine to treat their reactions to the vaccine, and both recovered. British health authorities said they would continue to investigate. It is not known whether an ingredient in the vaccine caused the workers’ reactions. People with a history of an anaphylactic reaction to any vaccine were excluded from Pfizer’s studies, company officials said at the meeting on Thursday. Among those who participated in the Pfizer trials, a very small number of people had allergic reactions. A document published by the F.D.A. on Tuesday said that 0.63 percent of participants who received the vaccine reported potential allergic reactions, compared to 0.51 percent of people who received a placebo. In Pfizer’s late-stage clinical trial, one of the 18,801 participants who received the vaccine had an anaphylactic reaction, according to safety data published by the F.D.A. on Tuesday. None in the placebo group did. If I have allergies, should I be concerned? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, said on Wednesday that the allergic reactions were concerning but most likely rare, the kind of effects that show up when a vaccine moves out of testing and into broader distribution. “If I were a person that had an underlying allergic tendency, I might want to be prepared that I might get a reaction, and therefore be ready to treat it,” Dr. Fauci said, in a webcast moderated by Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN, sponsored by Harvard and The New England Journal of Medicine.