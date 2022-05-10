Pete Davidson joue avec Kris Jenner en lui envoyant de jolies fleurs pour la fête des mères

Pete Davidson vient d’envoyer à Kris Jenner un magnifique bouquet de fleurs pour la fête des mères. La matriarche KarJenner pourrait-elle être sa belle-mère dans un futur proche ?