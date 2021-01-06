Pence to mob storming Capitol: ‘Immediately leave the building’ – live updates

Vice President Mike Pence urged protesters to leave the Capitol after Trump supporters breached security perimeters and Pence and lawmakers had to be evacuated from House and Senate chambers.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” Pence tweeted. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

Pence said that while every American has the right to protest peacefully, “this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

– Maureen Groppe

GOP lawmakers call for Trump to do more about rioters who stormed Capitol 

Several GOP lawmakers have called on the president to do more as his supporters have breached the Capitol and forced a lockdown.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy called on Trump to get to “a microphone immediately and establish calm and order. Now. And work with Capitol Police to secure the Capitol.” He emphasized it as the “last thing you’ll do that matters as President.”

