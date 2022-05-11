Patti LuPone dit à un membre du public de «faire sortir le F» pour ne pas porter de masque correctement

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Patti LuPone dit à un membre du public de «faire sortir le F» pour ne pas porter de masque correctement

La star lauréate d’un Tony Award s’est déchaînée contre un spectateur de théâtre de Broadway pour ne pas avoir couvert son nez avec un masque facial dans une vidéo capturée par un fan.