Yes, Google’s two of the major services, Gmail and YouTube are down for millions across the globe. Several are also complaining about Google Docs going down. While Google Docs users are seeing the message “Google Docs encountered and error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes,” YouTube just shows its error page with a monkey and states ‘Something went wrong’ along with a search bar.

Google est en panne

As for Gmail, the page says ‘We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.’