Nouvelles du football | Sports du ciel

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Nouvelles du football | Sports du ciel

Écosse

30/05/22 08:00

La route de l’Ecosse vers les barrages de la Coupe du monde

Alors que l’Écosse est sur le point d’atteindre sa première finale de Coupe du monde depuis 1998, retour sur le parcours des barrages.