Nous vendons un autre perdant. L’effondrement de Crypto est en partie la raison

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Nous vendons un autre perdant. L’effondrement de Crypto est en partie la raison

L’une des raisons pour lesquelles les actions ont coulé et sont incapables de soutenir tout type de rebond est liée au récent carnage du bitcoin et d’autres marchés de la cryptographie.