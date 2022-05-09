Nous rachetons un autre morceau d’un géant de la technologie que nous avons vendu deux fois le mois dernier

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Nous rachetons un autre morceau d’un géant de la technologie que nous avons vendu deux fois le mois dernier

Avec cet achat, nous rachetons une deuxième tranche d’actions que nous avions précédemment vendues lorsqu’elles se négociaient au-dessus de 300 $ chacune les 5 et 6 avril.