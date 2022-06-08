Nous ajoutons à un nom énergétique dont le potentiel de profit n’est pas limité par des couvertures

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Nous ajoutons à un nom énergétique dont le potentiel de profit n’est pas limité par des couvertures

Nous croyons que la demande de la Chine, des États-Unis et de l’Europe fournira un soutien suffisant pour maintenir les prix de l’énergie à un niveau élevé.