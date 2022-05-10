Nous achetons plus d’un stock de bière qui peut fonctionner dans les bons comme dans les mauvais moments

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Nous achetons plus d’un stock de bière qui peut fonctionner dans les bons comme dans les mauvais moments

Comme indiqué dans notre précédente alerte d’achat sur cette société, nous pensons qu’il existe un potentiel de hausse des bénéfices, que le sentiment pessimiste se poursuive ou non.