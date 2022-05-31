Nous achetons plus d’actions de cette société de boissons sur la baisse des prix de ce matin

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Nous achetons plus d’actions de cette société de boissons sur la baisse des prix de ce matin

Nous profitons de la baisse de ce matin pour renforcer notre position dans ce fabricant de bière, de vin et de spiritueux, améliorant légèrement notre base de coût moyen.