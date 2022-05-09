Nominations aux Tony Awards 2022 : Hugh Jackman, Uzo Aduba et plus – Voir la liste complète

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Nominations aux Tony Awards 2022 : Hugh Jackman, Uzo Aduba et plus – Voir la liste complète

Broadway est de retour ! Les 75e Tony Awards annuels ont annoncé leurs nominations, avec Sam Rockwell, Billy Christal, Hugh Jackman, Uzo Aduba et bien d’autres en lice pour les récompenses