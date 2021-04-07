Meilleures paroles: * Catégorie votée socialement

« Je t’adore » – Harry Styles

«Avant de partir» – Lewis Capaldi

« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd

« cardigan » – Taylor Swift

« Ne commencez pas maintenant » – Dua Lipa

« tout ce que je voulais » – Billie Eilish

« I Hope » – Gabby Barrett avec Charlie Puth

« Si le monde se terminait » – JP Saxe avec Julia Michaels

« Intentions » – Justin Bieber avec Quavo

« Life Is Good » – Future avec Drake

Meilleure chanson de couverture: * Catégorie votée socialement

« Adore You » (Harry Styles) – Couverture de Lizzo

« Can’t Take My Eyes Off You » (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Couverture de Shawn Mendes

« Fix You » (Coldplay) – Couverture de Sam Smith

« Heart Of Glass » (Blondie) – Couverture de Miley Cyrus

« Juice » (Lizzo) – Couverture de Harry Styles

Meilleure armée de fans: * Catégorie votée socialement

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Pourquoi pas

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Sélénateurs – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Meilleur vidéoclip: * Catégorie votée socialement

« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd

« Ne commencez pas maintenant » – Dua Lipa

« Dynamite » – BTS

« Hawái » – Maluma

« Comment tu aimes ça » – BLACKPINK

« Life Is Good » – Future avec Drake

« Rain On Me » – Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande

« WAP » – Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion

« Sucre de pastèque » – Harry Styles

« Délicieux » – Justin Bieber

Prix ​​de l’étoile sociale: * Catégorie votée socialement

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Chorégraphie préférée du vidéoclip: * Catégorie votée socialement

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

«34 + 35» (Ariana Grande) – Scott et Brian Nicholson

« Do It » (Chloé x Halle) – Kendra Bracy et Ashanti Ledon

« Honey Boo » (CNCO et Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

« Physique » (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

« Pluie sur moi » (Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

« Dis donc » (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP « (Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

« Bop » (DaBaby) – Entraîneur Cherry et DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop de l’année (nouvelle catégorie): * Catégorie votée socialement

« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd

« Loterie (Renegade) » – K CAMP

« Savage » – Megan Thee Stallion

« Savage Love » (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

« Dites-le » – Doja Cat

« WAP » – Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion