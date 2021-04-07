Meilleures paroles: * Catégorie votée socialement
« Je t’adore » – Harry Styles
«Avant de partir» – Lewis Capaldi
« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd
« cardigan » – Taylor Swift
« Ne commencez pas maintenant » – Dua Lipa
« tout ce que je voulais » – Billie Eilish
« I Hope » – Gabby Barrett avec Charlie Puth
« Si le monde se terminait » – JP Saxe avec Julia Michaels
« Intentions » – Justin Bieber avec Quavo
« Life Is Good » – Future avec Drake
Meilleure chanson de couverture: * Catégorie votée socialement
« Adore You » (Harry Styles) – Couverture de Lizzo
« Can’t Take My Eyes Off You » (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Couverture de Shawn Mendes
« Fix You » (Coldplay) – Couverture de Sam Smith
« Heart Of Glass » (Blondie) – Couverture de Miley Cyrus
« Juice » (Lizzo) – Couverture de Harry Styles
Meilleure armée de fans: * Catégorie votée socialement
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Limelights – Pourquoi pas
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Sélénateurs – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Meilleur vidéoclip: * Catégorie votée socialement
« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd
« Ne commencez pas maintenant » – Dua Lipa
« Dynamite » – BTS
« Hawái » – Maluma
« Comment tu aimes ça » – BLACKPINK
« Life Is Good » – Future avec Drake
« Rain On Me » – Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande
« WAP » – Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion
« Sucre de pastèque » – Harry Styles
« Délicieux » – Justin Bieber
Prix de l’étoile sociale: * Catégorie votée socialement
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Chorégraphie préférée du vidéoclip: * Catégorie votée socialement
BTS – Son Sung Deuk
«34 + 35» (Ariana Grande) – Scott et Brian Nicholson
« Do It » (Chloé x Halle) – Kendra Bracy et Ashanti Ledon
« Honey Boo » (CNCO et Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
« Physique » (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
« Pluie sur moi » (Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
« Dis donc » (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
WAP « (Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
« Bop » (DaBaby) – Entraîneur Cherry et DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop de l’année (nouvelle catégorie): * Catégorie votée socialement
« Lumières aveuglantes » – The Weeknd
« Loterie (Renegade) » – K CAMP
« Savage » – Megan Thee Stallion
« Savage Love » (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
« Dites-le » – Doja Cat
« WAP » – Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion