Voir ci-dessous pour une liste complète des gagnants de la PGA.

Prix ​​Darryl F.Zanuck du producteur exceptionnel de films cinématographiques

Producteurs de « Borat Subsequent Moviefilm »: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

Producteurs de « Judas et le Messie noir »: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

Producteurs de « Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom »: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Producteurs « Mank »: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

Producteur « Minari »: Christina Oh

Producteurs de « Nomadland »: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao *Gagnant

Producteurs de « One Night In Miami »: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein

Producteurs de « Promising Young Woman »: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

Producteurs de « Sound Of Metal »: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

Producteurs de « The Trial of the Chicago 7 »: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de films d’animation cinématographiques

« The Croods: Un producteur New Age: Mark Swift

Producteur « En avant »: Kori Rae

Producteurs de « Over the Moon »: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

Producteur « Soul »: Dana Murray *Gagnant

Producteurs de « Wolfwalkers »: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Prix ​​Norman Felton du producteur exceptionnel de télévision épisodique – Drame

«Mieux appeler Saul», saison 5

« Bridgerton, » Saison 1

« The Crown », Producteurs de la saison 4: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn *Gagnant

« The Mandalorian », Producteurs de la saison 2: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

« Ozark », Producteurs de la saison 3: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Prix ​​Danny Thomas du producteur exceptionnel de télévision épisodique – Comédie

«Limitez votre enthousiasme», saison 10

« The Flight Attendant », Producteurs de la saison 1: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

« Schitt’s Creek », Producteurs de la saison 6: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis *Gagnant

«Ted Lasso», Producteurs de la saison 1: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

« Ce que nous faisons dans l’ombre », Producteurs de la saison 2: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

Prix ​​David L. Wolper pour le producteur exceptionnel de séries limitées de télévision

« Je peux te détruire »

Producteurs de « Normal People »: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

Producteurs de « The Queen’s Gambit »: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto *Gagnant

Producteurs de « The Undoing »: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

Producteurs « peu orthodoxes »: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de films télévisés ou diffusés en continu

Producteurs de « Bad Education »: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

« Le Noël de Dolly Parton sur la place »

Producteurs « Hamilton »: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller *Gagnant

«Jane Goodall: l’espoir»

« Ce que la Constitution signifie pour moi »

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de télévision non romanesque

«60 Minutes», Producteur de la saison 53: Bill Owens

« The Last Dance », Producteurs de la saison 1: Mike Tollin, Curtis Polk, Estee Portnoy, Andrew Thompson, Gregg Winik, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Connor Schell, Peter Guber, Jason Hehir *Gagnant

«Laurel Canyon»

« McMillion $, » Saison 1

« Tiger King: Meurtre, chaos et folie »

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de divertissement en direct et de télévision parlée

«8h46 – Dave Chappelle»

«Le spectacle quotidien avec Trevor Noah», saison 26

«La semaine dernière ce soir avec John Oliver», saison 7 *Gagnant

«The Late Show with Stephen Colbert», Saison 6

«Saturday Night Live», saison 46

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de jeux télévisés et de compétition

« The Amazing Race », Producteurs de la saison 32: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

«Le chanteur masqué», saisons 3-4

« Nailed It !, » Saison 4

« RuPaul’s Drag Race », saison 12 *Gagnant

« The Voice », saisons 18-19

Prix ​​du producteur exceptionnel de films documentaires

« David Attenborough: Une vie sur notre planète » producteur: Jonnie Hughes

Producteur « Dick Johnson Is Dead »: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

« My Octopus Teacher » producteur: Craig Foster) *Gagnant

Producteurs de « Softie »: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko

Producteurs de « A Thousand Cuts »: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman et Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

Producteurs de « Time »: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

Producteurs de « The Truffle Hunters »: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw