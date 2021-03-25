Voir ci-dessous pour une liste complète des gagnants de la PGA.
Prix Darryl F.Zanuck du producteur exceptionnel de films cinématographiques
Producteurs de « Borat Subsequent Moviefilm »: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines
Producteurs de « Judas et le Messie noir »: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
Producteurs de « Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom »: Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Producteurs « Mank »: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
Producteur « Minari »: Christina Oh
Producteurs de « Nomadland »: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao *Gagnant
Producteurs de « One Night In Miami »: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein
Producteurs de « Promising Young Woman »: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell
Producteurs de « Sound Of Metal »: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
Producteurs de « The Trial of the Chicago 7 »: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de films d’animation cinématographiques
« The Croods: Un producteur New Age: Mark Swift
Producteur « En avant »: Kori Rae
Producteurs de « Over the Moon »: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
Producteur « Soul »: Dana Murray *Gagnant
Producteurs de « Wolfwalkers »: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants
Prix Norman Felton du producteur exceptionnel de télévision épisodique – Drame
«Mieux appeler Saul», saison 5
« Bridgerton, » Saison 1
« The Crown », Producteurs de la saison 4: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn *Gagnant
« The Mandalorian », Producteurs de la saison 2: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck
« Ozark », Producteurs de la saison 3: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell
Prix Danny Thomas du producteur exceptionnel de télévision épisodique – Comédie
«Limitez votre enthousiasme», saison 10
« The Flight Attendant », Producteurs de la saison 1: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair
« Schitt’s Creek », Producteurs de la saison 6: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis *Gagnant
«Ted Lasso», Producteurs de la saison 1: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly
« Ce que nous faisons dans l’ombre », Producteurs de la saison 2: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport
Prix David L. Wolper pour le producteur exceptionnel de séries limitées de télévision
« Je peux te détruire »
Producteurs de « Normal People »: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee
Producteurs de « The Queen’s Gambit »: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto *Gagnant
Producteurs de « The Undoing »: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer
Producteurs « peu orthodoxes »: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de films télévisés ou diffusés en continu
Producteurs de « Bad Education »: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman
« Le Noël de Dolly Parton sur la place »
Producteurs « Hamilton »: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller *Gagnant
«Jane Goodall: l’espoir»
« Ce que la Constitution signifie pour moi »
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de télévision non romanesque
«60 Minutes», Producteur de la saison 53: Bill Owens
« The Last Dance », Producteurs de la saison 1: Mike Tollin, Curtis Polk, Estee Portnoy, Andrew Thompson, Gregg Winik, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Connor Schell, Peter Guber, Jason Hehir *Gagnant
«Laurel Canyon»
« McMillion $, » Saison 1
« Tiger King: Meurtre, chaos et folie »
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de divertissement en direct et de télévision parlée
«8h46 – Dave Chappelle»
«Le spectacle quotidien avec Trevor Noah», saison 26
«La semaine dernière ce soir avec John Oliver», saison 7 *Gagnant
«The Late Show with Stephen Colbert», Saison 6
«Saturday Night Live», saison 46
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de jeux télévisés et de compétition
« The Amazing Race », Producteurs de la saison 32: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
«Le chanteur masqué», saisons 3-4
« Nailed It !, » Saison 4
« RuPaul’s Drag Race », saison 12 *Gagnant
« The Voice », saisons 18-19
Prix du producteur exceptionnel de films documentaires
« David Attenborough: Une vie sur notre planète » producteur: Jonnie Hughes
Producteur « Dick Johnson Is Dead »: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness
« My Octopus Teacher » producteur: Craig Foster) *Gagnant
Producteurs de « Softie »: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko
Producteurs de « A Thousand Cuts »: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman et Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
Producteurs de « Time »: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley
Producteurs de « The Truffle Hunters »: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw