



By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A new clinical trial will investigate whether people who are highly allergic or have what’s known as a mast cell disorder are at higher risk for a sudden allergic reaction to the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

« The public understandably has been concerned about reports of rare, severe allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, » said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

« The information gathered during this trial will help doctors advise people who are highly allergic or have a mast cell disorder about the risks and benefits of receiving these two vaccines. However, for most people, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the risks, » Fauci said in a NIAID news release.

A systemic allergic reaction to a vaccine occurs in one or more parts of the body away from the injection site.

A mast cell disorder is caused by a type of white blood cell that is abnormal, overly active, or both. It puts a person at risk for life-threatening responses that look like allergic reactions.

Researchers will also look at the biological mechanism causing the reactions and whether there is a way to predict who is at most risk.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been given to millions of Americans. Most of the rare, severe reactions have happened to people with a history of allergies. A number of them had previously had a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, the researchers noted.

The new study will enroll 3,400 people between 18 and 69 years of age. Up to 35 allergy-research centers across the United States will take part, according to NIAID.

By design, about 60% of study participants must have a history of severe allergic reactions or have been diagnosed with a mast cell disorder. The rest will not.

Participants will be randomly assigned to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or a placebo followed by either vaccine.

About two-thirds of participants will be women, because severe allergic reactions to vaccines — and particularly to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines — have happened in women, the researchers said.

The investigators will look at how many participants in each group have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.

Results are expected late this summer.

More information

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine safety, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SOURCE: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, news release, April 7, 2021

WebMD News from HealthDay

Copyright © 2013-2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





Source link