Nicola Sturgeon admet avoir supprimé des messages WhatsApp pendant la pandémie – Enquête britannique Covid en direct | Nicolas Esturgeon

Sturgeon admet avoir supprimé des messages WhatsApp Sturgeon dit une fois de plus qu’elle veut être « très claire » sur le fait que ce n’était pas dans ses habitudes d’avoir des discussions longues ou détaillées par « ces moyens » – une référence à WhatsApp. « Ce n’est pas mon style », insiste-t-elle. Ce qui suit est un échange entre Sturgeon et Dawson sur la manière dont les messages n’ont pas été conservés sur son téléphone. Dawson demande si elle fait une distinction entre la suppression et la non-conservation des messages, ce à quoi elle lui répond qu’elle a été « très minutieuse » pour respecter les conseils qui lui ont été donnés concernant la conservation des enregistrements. « Mais les avez-vous supprimés ? » demande Dawson «Oui», vient la réponse. Mis à jour à 07h10 HNE

Jamie Dawson KC, for the inquiry, puts it to her that there has been a theme developing that the Scottish government which she led “did not like light to be shone” on the manner in which decisions were taken during the pandemic.

“I would very strongly refute that,” Sturgeon replies, going on to tell Dawson that she had looked at all the cabinet papers from the whole period, which ran to thousands of pages.

That paperwork does not just simply recall the decisions that were reached, and the options, but also gives a “comprehensive record”, which included the “thought processes and rationales”.

Sturgeon once again says she wants to be “very clear” that it was not her practice to have lengthy or detailed discussions through “these means” – a reference to WhatsApp.

“It’s not my style,” she insists.

What follows is an exchange between Sturgeon and Dawson over the manner in which messages were not retained on her phone. Dawson asks if she is making a distinction between deletion and not retaining messages, to which she tells him she was “very thorough” to keep to the advice she had been given about the retention of records.

“But did you delete them?” asks Dawson

“Yes,” comes the answer.

WhatsApp had become – maybe – too common a means of communication in government, says Sturgeon.

But she insists that government decisions were not being taken on the platform.

One of the reasons why she doesn’t believe it should be used for government decision making is that when politicians make public statements they should think very carefully about the scope for what they say being misinterpreted.

“When you send things on WhatsApp you sometimes don’t think – including me – very carefully about how they can be interpreted,” she adds.

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish First Minister, is appearing before the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh in what is the biggest day of the probe’s focus on that part of the UK.

For long the pre-eminent figure in Scottish politics, Sturgeon has experienced a dramatic fall from grace in the time since she was at the helm of her government’s response to the pandemic.

But while she was lauded by many at the time, she faces a range of awkward questions during an examination that is likely to see her draw on all of her experience as a lawyer and political representative.

Those questions are likely to cover the following areas, and more:

• The inquiry has previously heard that the former SNP leaded did not retain any of her WhatsApp messages. Why?

• Sturgeon had pledged to hand over all of her communications from the pandemic. In what circumstances did they disappear or were deleted?

• Guidance on the use of WhatsApp was issued by the Scottish government in 2021. Did she follow those rules and, if not, why not?

• Sturgon has been accused of seeking to use the pandemic as a way of leveraging support for Scottish independence. Did she seek to deliberately engage in a politically self-serving row with the UK government over issues such as the Furlough Scheme?

This covering her answers to those questions – and anything else – on this liveblog, along with in-person reporting at the Inquiry from my colleagues Severin Carrell and Libby Brooks.

