NFL inactifs Semaine 6 : Anthony Richardson absent, Joe Flacco débutera à nouveau au QB pour les Colts
Les Colts d’Indianapolis ne récupéreront pas leur QB1 contre les Titans du Tennessee dimanche.
Anthony Richardson, qui a subi une blessure oblique contre les Steelers de Pittsburgh lors de la semaine 4 et a raté le match de la semaine dernière contre les Jaguars de Jacksonville, sera inactif pour le match de la semaine 6 de dimanche à Nashville. A sa place, le vieux fidèle Joe Flacco sera à nouveau titulaire.
Voici les inactifs de la semaine 6.
JAGUARS DE JACKSONVILLE
DE Myles Cole
OL Javon Foster
Cole Van Lanen
DT Tyler Lacy
DT Jérémie Ledbetter
OURS DE CHICAGO
DB Jaquan Brisker
WR Velus Jones Jr.
DB Tyrique Stevenson
DB Terell Smith
Nate Davis de l’OL
DL Dominique Robinson
DL Zacch Pickens
COMMANDANTS DE WASHINGTON
Le porteur de ballon Brian Robinson Jr.
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Le quart Jeff Driskel
S Tyler Owens
LB Dominique Hampton
DE Jamin Davis
G Chris Paul
CORBEAUX DE BALTIMORE
OLB Malik Harrison
OLB Adisa Isaac
C Nick Samac
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
WR Devontez Walker
DL Broderick Washington
CARDINAUX DE L’ARIZONA
K Matt Prater
CB Darren Hall
LB Victor Dimukeje
LB Xavier Thomas
TE Travis Vokolek
EMBALLEURS DE GREEN BAY
S Kitan Oladapo
DL Brenton Cox Jr.
T André Dillard
T Travis Glover
TE John FitzPatrick
DL Devonte Wyatt
TEXANS DE HOUSTON
Jimmie Ward
CB Kamari Lassiter
WR Robert Woods
OL Nick Broeker
DE Rashad Weaver
PATRIOTES DE LA NOUVELLE-ANGLETERRE
WR Javon Baker
WR Tyquan Thornton
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Mat 1 Joe Cardona
G Layden Robinson
DT Eric Johnson
Le quart Joe Milton
BOUCANEURS DE LA BAIE DE TAMPA
C Graham Barton
Christian Izien
WR Kameron Johnson
TE Devin Culp
WR Trey Palmer
RB Rachaad Blanc
SAINTS DE LA NOUVELLE-ORLÉANS
DT Khristian Boyd
Le quart Derek Carr
Colline TE Taysom
Kendre Miller
G Lucas Patrick
C/G César Ruiz
LB Pete Werner
LES BRUNS DE CLEVELAND
AIGLES DE PHILADELPHIE
QB Tanner McKee
Nick Gates de l’OL
OL Darian Kinnard
Trevor Keegan de l’OL
CB Eli Ricks
DT Byron Young
COLTS D’INDIANAPOLIS
TITANS DU TENNESSEE
DL Keondre Coburn
OT Jaelyn Duncan
TE David Martin-Robinson
OLB Caleb Murphy
TE Thomas Odukoya
LB James Williams
CHARGEURS DE LOS ANGELES
RB Gus Edwards (cheville) : absent
CB Ja’Sir Taylor (péroné) : absent
CB Asante Samuel Jr. (épaule) : absent
CB Kristian Fulton (genou) : discutable
LB Joey Bosa (hanche) : discutable
DB Deane Leonard (ischio-jambiers) : discutable
LB Nick Niemann (ischio-jambiers) : discutable
CB Asante Samuel Jr. (épaule) : discutable
BRONCOS DE DENVER
WR Josh Reynolds (main) : absent
T Alex Palczewski (cheville) : absent
C Luke Wattenberg (cheville) : absent
RB Audric Estime (cheville) : discutable
CB Damarri Mathis (cheville) : discutable
ACIÉRIENS DE PITTSBURGH
LB Nick Herbig (ischio-jambiers): absent
LB Alex Highsmith (aine): absent
S Damontae Kazee (cheville) : absent
DE DeMarvin Leal (cou): absent
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (cheville) : absent
TE MyCole Pruitt (genou) : absent
RAIDERS DE LAS VEGAS
WR Davante Adams (ischio-jambiers) : absent
TE Michael Mayer (personnel): absent
LB Tommy Eichenberg (ischio-jambiers) : discutable
WR Jakovi Meyers (cheville) : discutable
T Thayer Munford (genou/cheville) : discutable
G Jackson Powers-Johnson (genou) : discutable
RB Zamir White (aine) : discutable
S Trey Taylor (genou) : discutable
LES FAUCONS D’ATLANTA
PANTHÈRES DE LA CAROLINE
TE Tommy Tremble (commotion cérébrale): absent
OT Taylor Moton (coude) : absent
C Austin Corbett (biceps) : absent
C Andrew Raym (commotion cérébrale) : absent
LB Josey Jewell (ischio-jambiers/aine) : absent
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (épaule); douteux
WR Diontae Johnson (cheville) : discutable
TE Ian Thomas (mollet) : discutable
DE A’Shawn Robinson (cheville) : discutable
CB Dane Jackson (ischio-jambiers) : discutable
LIONS DE DÉTROIT
COW-BOYS DE DALLAS
LB Eric Kendricks (mollet/épaule) : absent
DE Micah Parsons (cheville): absent
CB DaRon Bland (pied) : discutable
CB Caelen Carson (épaule) : discutable
LB Nick Vigil (pied) : discutable
BENGALE DE CINCINNATI
CB DJ Ivey (genou) : dubitatif
CB Mike Hilton : discutable
RB Chase Brown (quad) : discutable
GÉANTS DE NEW YORK
WR Malik Nabers (commotion cérébrale): absent
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (poignet) : absent
P Jamie Gillan (ischio-jambiers) : absent
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (épaule) : discutable
RB Devin Singletary (aine) : discutable
BILLETS DE BUFFLE
DL Ed Oliver (ischio-jambiers) : absent
RB James Cook (orteil) : discutable
WR Khalil Shakir (cheville) : discutable
CB Taron Johnson (avant-bras) : discutable
DT Austin Johnson (oblique) : discutable
JETS DE NEW YORK
CB Michael Carter II (arrière) : absent
TE Tyler Conklin (hanche) : discutable
LB CJ Mosley (orteil) : discutable
