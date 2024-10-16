Dernières Nouvelles | News 24

NFL inactifs Semaine 6 : Anthony Richardson absent, Joe Flacco débutera à nouveau au QB pour les Colts

NFL inactifs Semaine 6 : Anthony Richardson absent, Joe Flacco débutera à nouveau au QB pour les Colts

Les Colts d’Indianapolis ne récupéreront pas leur QB1 contre les Titans du Tennessee dimanche.

Anthony Richardson, qui a subi une blessure oblique contre les Steelers de Pittsburgh lors de la semaine 4 et a raté le match de la semaine dernière contre les Jaguars de Jacksonville, sera inactif pour le match de la semaine 6 de dimanche à Nashville. A sa place, le vieux fidèle Joe Flacco sera à nouveau titulaire.

Voici les inactifs de la semaine 6.

  • DE Myles Cole

  • OL Javon Foster

  • Cole Van Lanen

  • DT Tyler Lacy

  • DT Jérémie Ledbetter

  • DB Jaquan Brisker

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.

  • DB Tyrique Stevenson

  • DB Terell Smith

  • Nate Davis de l’OL

  • DL Dominique Robinson

  • DL Zacch Pickens

  • Le porteur de ballon Brian Robinson Jr.

  • CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

  • Le quart Jeff Driskel

  • S Tyler Owens

  • LB Dominique Hampton

  • DE Jamin Davis

  • G Chris Paul

  • OLB Malik Harrison

  • OLB Adisa Isaac

  • C Nick Samac

  • G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

  • WR Devontez Walker

  • DL Broderick Washington

  • K Matt Prater

  • CB Darren Hall

  • LB Victor Dimukeje

  • LB Xavier Thomas

  • TE Travis Vokolek

  • S Kitan Oladapo

  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.

  • T André Dillard

  • T Travis Glover

  • TE John FitzPatrick

  • DL Devonte Wyatt

  • Jimmie Ward

  • CB Kamari Lassiter

  • WR Robert Woods

  • OL Nick Broeker

  • DE Rashad Weaver

  • WR Javon Baker

  • WR Tyquan Thornton

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson

  • Mat 1 Joe Cardona

  • G Layden Robinson

  • DT Eric Johnson

  • Le quart Joe Milton

  • C Graham Barton

  • Christian Izien

  • WR Kameron Johnson

  • TE Devin Culp

  • WR Trey Palmer

  • RB Rachaad Blanc

  • DT Khristian Boyd

  • Le quart Derek Carr

  • Colline TE Taysom

  • Kendre Miller

  • G Lucas Patrick

  • C/G César Ruiz

  • LB Pete Werner

  • QB Tanner McKee

  • Nick Gates de l’OL

  • OL Darian Kinnard

  • Trevor Keegan de l’OL

  • CB Eli Ricks

  • DT Byron Young

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - 29 SEPTEMBRE : Anthony Richardson #5 des Colts d'Indianapolis s'échauffe avant le match contre les Steelers de Pittsburgh au Lucas Oil Stadium le 29 septembre 2024 à Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo de Justin Casterline/Getty Images)INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - 29 SEPTEMBRE : Anthony Richardson #5 des Colts d'Indianapolis s'échauffe avant le match contre les Steelers de Pittsburgh au Lucas Oil Stadium le 29 septembre 2024 à Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo de Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson #5 des Colts d’Indianapolis s’échauffe avant le match contre les Steelers de Pittsburgh au Lucas Oil Stadium le 29 septembre 2024, à Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo de Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

  • DL Keondre Coburn

  • OT Jaelyn Duncan

  • TE David Martin-Robinson

  • OLB Caleb Murphy

  • TE Thomas Odukoya

  • LB James Williams

  • RB Gus Edwards (cheville) : absent

  • CB Ja’Sir Taylor (péroné) : absent

  • CB Asante Samuel Jr. (épaule) : absent

  • CB Kristian Fulton (genou) : discutable

  • LB Joey Bosa (hanche) : discutable

  • DB Deane Leonard (ischio-jambiers) : discutable

  • LB Nick Niemann (ischio-jambiers) : discutable

  • CB Asante Samuel Jr. (épaule) : discutable

  • WR Josh Reynolds (main) : absent

  • T Alex Palczewski (cheville) : absent

  • C Luke Wattenberg (cheville) : absent

  • RB Audric Estime (cheville) : discutable

  • CB Damarri Mathis (cheville) : discutable

  • LB Nick Herbig (ischio-jambiers): absent

  • LB Alex Highsmith (aine): absent

  • S Damontae Kazee (cheville) : absent

  • DE DeMarvin Leal (cou): absent

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (cheville) : absent

  • TE MyCole Pruitt (genou) : absent

  • WR Davante Adams (ischio-jambiers) : absent

  • TE Michael Mayer (personnel): absent

  • LB Tommy Eichenberg (ischio-jambiers) : discutable

  • WR Jakovi Meyers (cheville) : discutable

  • T Thayer Munford (genou/cheville) : discutable

  • G Jackson Powers-Johnson (genou) : discutable

  • RB Zamir White (aine) : discutable

  • S Trey Taylor (genou) : discutable

  • TE Tommy Tremble (commotion cérébrale): absent

  • OT Taylor Moton (coude) : absent

  • C Austin Corbett (biceps) : absent

  • C Andrew Raym (commotion cérébrale) : absent

  • LB Josey Jewell (ischio-jambiers/aine) : absent

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (épaule); douteux

  • WR Diontae Johnson (cheville) : discutable

  • TE Ian Thomas (mollet) : discutable

  • DE A’Shawn Robinson (cheville) : discutable

  • CB Dane Jackson (ischio-jambiers) : discutable

  • LB Eric Kendricks (mollet/épaule) : absent

  • DE Micah Parsons (cheville): absent

  • CB DaRon Bland (pied) : discutable

  • CB Caelen Carson (épaule) : discutable

  • LB Nick Vigil (pied) : discutable

  • CB DJ Ivey (genou) : dubitatif

  • CB Mike Hilton : discutable

  • RB Chase Brown (quad) : discutable

  • WR Malik Nabers (commotion cérébrale): absent

  • OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (poignet) : absent

  • P Jamie Gillan (ischio-jambiers) : absent

  • WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (épaule) : discutable

  • RB Devin Singletary (aine) : discutable

  • DL Ed Oliver (ischio-jambiers) : absent

  • RB James Cook (orteil) : discutable

  • WR Khalil Shakir (cheville) : discutable

  • CB Taron Johnson (avant-bras) : discutable

  • DT Austin Johnson (oblique) : discutable

  • CB Michael Carter II (arrière) : absent

  • TE Tyler Conklin (hanche) : discutable

  • LB CJ Mosley (orteil) : discutable


