Newcastle United contre Brentford : Premier League – en direct

maintenant 14h10 HAE 76 minutes : Il y a un long contrôle VAR pour un éventuel penalty de Newcastle, pour un ballon qui a clairement touché l’épaule de Mads Roerslav alors qu’il était envoyé dans la surface de réparation de Brentford. Aucun penalty n’est accordé et à juste titre.



il y a 2 mois 14h07 HAE 72 minutes : Triple remplacement de Brentford : Neal Maupay, Frank Oneyka et Kevin Schade remplacent Ben Mee, Vitaly Janelt et Christian Norgaard.



il y a 5 mois 14h04 HAE 69 minutes : Il y a un diablotin[romptu drinks break as Ben Mee receives treatment for an injury.



9m ago 14.00 EDT 67 min: After a madcap two minutes, Mark Flekken sufficiently composes himself to come off his line and successfully pluck a Dan Burn cross from the air without incident.

Updated at 14.04 EDT

11m ago 13.58 EDT 64 min: Moments after Wilson blasts the ball past Flekken, the Brentford goalkeeper is booked, presumably for repeatedly complaining about the spot-kick being awarded in the first place. He has no defence – Aaron Hicky sold him short with a backpass and Anthony Gordon was too clever for the goalkeeper, making sure to get between him and the ball before going down.



13m ago 13.56 EDT GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Brentford (Wilson 63pen) Newcastle lead! Callum Wilson scores from the spot to give Newcastle the lead. Callum Wilson makes no mistake. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Updated at 14.06 EDT

14m ago 13.55 EDT Penalty for Newcastle 61 min: Mark Flekken is penalised for bringing down Anthony Gordon as he rushes out of his goal to the left side of his penalty area, bringing down Gordon with his left knee. It was a very rash challenge which the goalkeeper had no need to make. Aaron Hickey did him no favours with a dodgy backpass. Flekken clatters into Gordon to give away the penalty. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 13.59 EDT

16m ago 13.54 EDT Goal disallowed: Newcastle 0-0 Brentford It’s as you were. Wilson’s goal is ruled out on the back of a VAR check as he is adjudged to have fouled Flekken by backing into him. I think it’s a harsh decision and the Brentford goalkeeper is has got away with one there. He had completely missed the ball as he attempted to punch a cross clear, an error that led to the aforementioned goalmouth scramble in the first place. Flekken looking a bit weak on the punch. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 13.57 EDT

19m ago 13.51 EDT GOAL! Newcasdtle 1-0 Brentford (Wilson 57) Newcaslte lead! Callum Wilson takes advantage of some questionable goalkeeping to back into Mark Flekken and stab the ball home from a couple of yards out after a goalmouth scramble.



20m ago 13.49 EDT 56 min: On the touchline, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has his tactics board out and is moving magnetic discs around in a fervour.



23m ago 13.47 EDT 54 min: Newcastle are completely dominating the early stages of this second half but haven’t created any chances of note thus far.



24m ago 13.46 EDT 51 min: Dan Burn gets on the ball again and advances down the left before playing it to Harvey Barnes. The ball finds its way out wide to Trippier, whose cross is headed clear. Moments later, Harvey Barnes sends a cross into the Brentford penalty area from the left but it’s a little too high for its intended target, Anthony Gordon.



27m ago 13.43 EDT 49 min: It’s spookily quiet at St James’ Park, where the home team’s build-up play is ponderous in the extreme. Dan Burn gets the ball in a promising position out wide, takes on Mathias Jensen and immeditely loses it.



28m ago 13.41 EDT 47 min: Anthony Gordon goes down holding his knee after getting caught by the follow-through of an Aaron Hickey back-pass to Flekken. He’s back on his feet soon enough and looks OK to continue. Referee Craig Pawson drops the ball for Ethan Pinnock to resume play uncontested.



30m ago 13.40 EDT 47 min: Another big boot from Flekken, who sends a back-pass out of play for a Newcastle throw-in near the halfway line.



31m ago 13.39 EDT Second half: Newcastle 0-0 Brentford 46 min: Play resumes with Brentford on the ball. There are no further changes in personnel. Mark Flekken launches the ball forward for Brentford but it’s headed clear.



38m ago 13.32 EDT Half-time analysis: “That’s one of the hardest positions for a goalkeeper, between your legs,” says Shay Given, prompting schoolboy titters from Jamie Redknapp and Dave Jones in the Sky Sports studio. At least I think that’s what they were laughing at; it was certainly what I was laughing at.



46m ago 13.24 EDT Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Brentford Peep! Craig Pawson signals the end of a fairly uneventful first half and the teams traipse off. Brentford started in the ascendency but Newcastle have gradually grown into a game of very few chances. It’s all square at St James’ Park and here’s hoping for a more entertaining second half.



48m ago 13.22 EDT 45+5 min: Bryan Mbeumo heads harmlessly over the bar from a Brentford corner.



51m ago 13.19 EDT 45+2 min: Kieran Trippier has his foot trod on by Christian Noorgard but doesn’t get a free-kick. Brentfortd launch a quick counter-attack and get Yoane Wissa in behind the Newcastle backline, only for Schar and Sven Botman to scramble, regroup and clear the ball between them.



53m ago 13.17 EDT 45+1 min: We’ll have a minimum of five minutes of added time, most of it for the spells Fabian Schar and Rico Henry spent getting treatment for injuries.



54m ago 13.16 EDT 45 min: Since Rico Henry’s departure, his replacement Mads Roerslev has taken up position on the right flank, with Aaron Hickey moving across to the left.



55m ago 13.15 EDT 43 min: Christian Noorgard is booked for a foul on Harvey Barnes and Newcastle have a free-kick in the inside left channel. Kieran Trippier sends the ball into the mixer but it’s headed back towards him by Mee. Newcastle’s right-back blasts his follow-up high over the bar.



1h ago 13.13 EDT 41 min: The stretcher-bearers arrive to carry Henry off the pitch but he is already on his feet and hobbling to the touchline. He’s replaced by Mads Roerslev and hopefully his injury isn’t too bad.



1h ago 13.11 EDT 39 min: Kieran Trippier quickly kicks the ball out of play as Rico Henry goes down with what looks like quite a serious knee injury. The duo were tussling for the ball near the corner flag deep in the Newcastle half and Henry’s knee seemed to twist and go out from under him.



1h ago 13.10 EDT 38 min: Kieran Trippier sends a cross into the penalty area that’s a might too high for Callum Wilson, who gets his head to it anyway but can’t steer it goalwards. In a better position behind him, Harvey Barnes tells Wilson he should have left it for him. Wilson replies by saying he didn’t hear any call from his teammate.



1h ago 13.05 EDT 35 min: There’s a brief pause in play as Schar receives treatment for a bloodied nose.



1h ago 13.05 EDT 33 min: Yoane Wissa gets booked for catching Fabian Schar with a flailing arm as the two players jumped to contest a high ball. It’s seems harsh, as there was no intention whatsoever on his part to foul Schar; he was just using his arms to help him gain elevation.



1h ago 13.03 EDT 31 min: Elliot Anderson curls a low cross into the Brentford penalty area but it manages to evade both Callum Wilson and Antony Gordon. It seems Newcastle have finally woken up.

Updated at 13.03 EDT

1h ago 13.01 EDT 29 min: Kieran Trippier’s inswinger is noddded down by Fabian Schar and bounces kindly for Bruno Guimaraes at the far post. He’s uinable to get much power on his stooping header and Mark Flekken saves smartly with his outstretched right leg.



1h ago 12.59 EDT 27 min: Fabian Schar shoots from distance and his his effort takes a deflection off a Brentford player. It’s a corner for Newcastle, their first of the game.



1h ago 12.58 EDT 26 min: Yet to register a shot on or off target, Newcastle are struggling to get through Brentford’s compact defence. They’re passing the ball around on the edge of the final third but can’t unpick the lock.



1h ago 12.56 EDT 24 min: Nothing comes of the corner although it was notable that Brentford stationed men at the back post in great numbers before it was taken.



1h ago 12.55 EDT 23 min: So close for Brentford! Matthias Jensen curls a cross towards the far post towards Yoane Wissa, who looks to have the simplest of tasks but somehow fails to make any contact with the ball, which goes out for a corner. Jensen’s delivery must have taken a deflection.



1h ago 12.53 EDT 22 min: Free-kick for Newcastle, wide on the left. Kieran Trippier whips the ball towards the near post, where Janelt clears.



1h ago 12.52 EDT 20 min: Newcastle win a throw-in deep in Brentford territory but nothing much comes of it. Dan Burn slings the ball into the penalty area and the visitors clear their lines.



1h ago 12.51 EDT 19 min: Bryan Mbeumo runs on to a pass from Jensen to the goalline and tries to send in a cross with his right foot. He shanks the ball into the stand behind the goal, eliciting sarcastic applause from an uncharacteristically quiet Newcastle crowd as he does so.



1h ago 12.49 EDT 17 min: Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn link up well together before playing Elliot Anderson in down the left side of the Brentford penalty area. His low cross is blocked by Pinnock at the near post.



1h ago 12.47 EDT 16 min: Ben Mee is almost deceived by the high bounce of a long ball deep into the Brentford half but manages to avert the danger under serious pressure from Anthony Gordon.

Updated at 12.47 EDT

1h ago 12.45 EDT 13 min: Anthony Gordon cuts in from the left and tries to pick out Callum Wilson. His pass is wayward and goes straight to the feet of Ben Mee.



1h ago 12.43 EDT 11 min: Pinnock lays the ball off to Noorgard on the edge of the Newcastle penalty area but his shot is blocked. There’s not a great deal in it but Brentford have had the better start at St James’ Park. They look threatening while Newcastle don’t.



1h ago 12.41 EDT 10 min: Nathan Collins plays a weighted pass through to Bryan Mbeumo down the inside right channel but his pull-back fails to find a teammate.



1h ago 12.40 EDT 8 min: Jensen picks out Bryan Mbeumo with a free-kick lofted towards the Newcastle penalty area. With his back to goal, the Brentford striker tries to chest the ball down but Dan Burn intervenes before he can get it on the deck.



2h ago 12.38 EDT 6 min: Henry gets on the ball and plays it inside to Vitaly Janelt, just inside the Brentford half. It’s moved along to Noorgard and then Ethhan Pinnock as Brentford patiently try to find a way across the halfway line.



2h ago 12.37 EDT 5 min: Anthony Gordon has lined up on the right of Newcastle’s front three this evening, and he’ll do well to get the better of the extremely quick Rico Henry when it comes to chasing balls down the wing.



2h ago 12.35 EDT 3 min: Brentford wing-back Aaron Hickey takes the first shot in anger, blasting the ball into the chest of Nick Pope from a tightish angle after being played in on goal by Mathias Jensen.



2h ago 12.33 EDT 2 min: Callum Wilson is outmuscled as he tries to collect a pass from Kieran Trippier and Christian Noorgard heads the ball back in the direction of his own goal. It’s cleared upfield and Newcastle take possession again. Callum Wilson in the thick of it early on. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 12.39 EDT

2h ago 12.31 EDT Newcastle v Brentford is go … 1 min: Following a perfectly observed silence for the victims of this weeks tragedies in Libya and Morocco, Newcastle get the ball rolling. They play in their usual home kit, while Brentford are in light blue shirts, navy shorts and light blue socks.



2h ago 12.27 EDT Not long now: Led by match referee Craig Pawson, the teams march out on to the pitch at a packed St James’ Park ahead of kick-off. Kick-off is just a couple of minutes away.



2h ago 12.14 EDT Joelinton: Eddie Howe tells Sky Sports that his midfielder aggravated a knee problem during Brazil’s second game of the interational break and says he’ll be out for “a couple of weeks”.

Updated at 12.20 EDT

2h ago 12.08 EDT Eddie Howe: “I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it,” said Newcastle’s manager when asked about the criticism of his side’s dismal performance against Brighton prior to the international break. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest – and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive. “I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.” Eddie Howe: His drive and standards are so high. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters



2h ago 12.08 EDT Thomas Frank: Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for a breach of betting regulations but will be allowed to return to training with Brentford on Monday as he enters the second half of his suspension. Thomas Frank addressed his return in his pre-match press conference. “He’s very happy to be allowed back into football — to be around team-mates that he loves,” said the Brentford manager. “No doubt it will give us a lift. He hasn’t trained or played a team session, so we of course need to adapt him a bit. “We have made a plan for him for the next 16 weeks and that will change once we get closer to when he can play in the team. We will try to work on his strength and other development areas. He’s training hard. “It’s longer than a six-week pre-season, so there is time. He knows that we want the best for him, and that we are there for him. I’m massively proud of Ivan. The resilience he’s shown throughout his life, he should be an example for a lot of footballers.” Thomas Frank will welcome Ivan Toney back to the Brighton training ground on Monday as the striker enters the second half of his suspension for breaching betting regulations. Photograph: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock



2h ago 11.44 EDT Those teams: Eddie Howe makes five changes to the team that lost at Brighton before the international break. Sandro Tonali is only fit enough for the bench, while Joelinton misses out altogether and is presumably injured. Matt Targeet, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron also drop to the bench, while Sven Botman, Elliott Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson all come into the squad. Thomas Frank has made jusat one change to the side that drew with Bournemouth last time out. Kevin Schade drops to the bench, while Nathan Collins comes into defence in a state of affairs that suggest the Bees will line up with five at the back. Bruno Guimaraes signs a fans shirt at St James’ Park. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA



3h ago 11.32 EDT Newcastle v Brentford line-ups Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron. Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa. Subs: Maupay, Schade, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)



3h ago 11.25 EDT Early team news Spare a thought for Joe Willock, who misses out for Newcastle after suffering an achilles injury while on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss pre-season and Newcastle’s opening four games. He could be out for another six weeks. Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and new signing Elliott Anderson are all major doubts and were due to undergo late fitness tests. Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined for Brentford with thigh and shoulder injuries, resepctively but Mikkel Damsgaard is expected to return to Thomas Frank’s squad after recovering a muscle strain. Back at Brentford after his underwhelming season at Everton, Neal Maupay is likely to start on the bench. Neal Maupay is back at his former club Brentford after a disappointing season at Everton during which he scored just one goal. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock

