More than 700 of the UK’s leading legal academics have signed a stinging open letter urging Boris Johnson to ditch “draconian” restrictions on the freedom to demonstrate, in one of the largest protests of its kind in decades.

The signatories, who represent a significant proportion of the UK’s legal scholars and include more than 120 professors of law from universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Durham and York, warned of “an alarming extension of state control over legal assembly” from measures in the prime minister’s controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Scenes of women being forced to the ground and handcuffed while attending a vigil to murder victim Sarah Everard in south London on Saturday vividly highlighted the dangers of extending powers to control protests and public gatherings, they said.

The 300-page bill, which was rushed through its second reading in the Commons this week just days after being published, dramatically extends police powers to clamp down on protests and gives home secretary Priti Patel the power to define the kind of “serious disruption” which could lead to demonstrators being arrested and prosecuted.

Under its terms, individuals could be jailed for up to 10 years for causing “serious annoyance or inconvenience”. Police could impose legally-binding restrictions on marches or rallies on the grounds that the noise generated “may result in serious disruption to the activities of an organisation” or may “have a relevant impact on persons in the vicinity of the protest”. And unprecedented new powers could impose controls on protests by a single person.

Anyone breaching conditions imposed by police can be arrested and prosecuted, even if they did not know they were in place, as the bill lowers the threshold which currently says it is an offence “knowingly” to fail to comply, making it possible to be charged with breaking a restriction which they “knew or ought to have known about”.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

Today’s letter, published in The Independent, warned that such measures represent “an existential attack on the right to protest”.

Signatories pointed to warnings from the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association that the threshold for imposing conditions on public assemblies in England and Wales is already “too low” and “does not reflect the strict test of necessity and proportionality” in international conventions.

And they expressed “alarm” that the proposed use of so-called Henry VIII powers would allow the home secretary to alter the definition of prosecutable behaviours without parliamentary approval or scrutiny.

“Attempts to push such draconian measures through to a second reading in Parliament in less than a week without proper consultation set a dangerous precedent for the future,” they warned.

“The disturbing scenes at Clapham Common on Saturday evening highlight the dangers of affording the executive broad powers without appropriate checks and balances in place. We urge the Government to abandon the Bill, and engage with civil society and relevant stakeholders about how the right to protest can be protected.”

York University law lecturer Dr Joanna Gilmore, who co-ordinated the letter, said she had never seen an issue spark such comprehensive concern across university legal departments.

“Within 24 hours of circulating this letter, we had received more than 700 signatures and the final number could easily reach 1,000,” she told The Independent. “It’s not just the ‘usual suspects’ with a particular interest in the area, it is a real broad opposition among eminent legal scholars across the piece. It is the strongest response I have seen in my career.

“It is a mark of concern not only about the bill’s fundamental attack on the right to protest peacefully – which is an absolute right in any democracy – but also about the speed at which this is being rushed through, in the context of a pandemic and without proper consultation.

“We are not calling for these measures to be amended, we are calling for this part of the bill to be abandoned.”





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 17 March 2021 A cleaner uses a fogging machine to clean a train carriage early in the morning PA UK news in pictures 16 March 2021 A giant 60-metre wide sand portrait of 12-year-old Ansha from Ethiopia created by WaterAid on Whitby Beach in Yorkshire. The image of the young girl, who spends hours each day collecting dirty water from a river, was created to illustrate how climate change threatens water access for world’s poorest PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2021 Five kayaks, each reflecting the shape of a human bone, form Osteoclast (I do not know how I came to be on board this ship, this navel of my ark) (2021), a sculpture by Teresa Solar, positioned outside Exchange Flags, it’s one of the outdoor exhibits in the 11th edition of Liverpool Biennial which opens March 20, 2021, and features a series of outdoor sculpture, sonic and digital commissions by nine different artists. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 15, 2021. PA Photo. To align with government guidelines, the second ‘inside’ chapter will launch the full festival of exhibitions and events hosted by key venues throughout the city in late Spring PA UK news in pictures 14 March 2021 Protesters calling for greater public safety for women after the death of Sarah Everard, against the police handling of a gathering on Clapham Common in Sarah Everard’s honour and against a proposed law that would give police more powers to intervene on protests hold up their mobile phones with their torches illuminated in Parliament Square in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 13 March 2021 A well-wisher places flowers at a band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of murder victim Sarah Everard was cancelled after police outlawed it due to Covid-19 restrictions, on Clapham Common, south London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 March 2021 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, and Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary, launch a poster in central London, criticising the government’s recommendation of a 1 percent NHS pay proposal, following the party’s campaign launch on Thursday for the local and mayoral elections in May PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2021 Waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 10 March 2021 Officers from the Metropolitan Police search woodland near to Great Chart Golf and Leisure in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 9 March 2021 A vertical mulcher machine is used to clear trees during the restoration of an ancient bog near Kielder Water in Northumberland. The ancient habitat, known as the Border Mires, is under threat from encroaching trees which are being removed as part of a 50 year old environmental project to protect the Border Mires in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 March 2021 Students take Lateral Flow Tests for coronavirus at the Jewellery Quarter Academy in Birmingham in the West Midlands, as pupils in England return to school for the first time in two months as part of the first stage of lockdown easing PA UK news in pictures 7 March 2021 Nurses and NHS workers from the campaign group NHS Workers Say No, and Unite’s Guys and St Thomas Hospital Union branch, hold a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street in London over the proposed 1% pay rise from the Government PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2021 Rangers fans outside the stadium after the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2021 People go for a walk at The Dream a sculptor in Sutton Manor, St Helens, Merseyside, on a clear Spring day PA UK news in pictures 4 March 2021 Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a visit to the Centre for Virus Research at Glasgow University in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 3 March 2021 Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget PA UK news in pictures 2 March 2021 A train rounds the coast and heads towards the Carbis Bay Estate hotel and beach, which is set to be the main venue for the upcoming G7 summit Getty UK news in pictures 1 March 2021 Newborn lambs in a field at A J Thompson & Sons farm on the Romney Marsh near Lydd in Kent on the first day of meteorological spring PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2021 People walking on the beach in Scarborough, North Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 27 February 2021 The coffin of Captain Tom Moore is being carried members of the Armed Forces at Bedford Crematorium in Bedford EPA UK news in pictures 26 February 2021 A dog stands on rocks as the sun rises behind it at New Brighton beach, Wirral PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2021 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds delivers a pre-Budget speech to the Institute of Global Prosperity at Labour Party headquarters in London PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2021 Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock looks on outside Downing Street in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 23 February 2021 Two surfers make their way into the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2021 Crocuses bloom outside Trinity College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 21 February 2021 Street art adorns many of the streets and walls around the Digbeth area of Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2021 Parts of Callander in Stirlingshire flooded after the River Teith burst its banks PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2021 The sun rises over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2021 Cars drive along the A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, which is passable again after two months submerged by floodwater PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Professor Green announces Tideway’s new 25km Super Sewer is ‘Heading East’, marking a major stage in the construction of the tunnel, as two giant Tunnel Boring Machines link up to break through into Bermondsey and commence tunnelling towards East London. Once completed, the sewer system will prevent millions of tonnes of raw sewage entering the Thames PA UK news in pictures 16 February 2021 man holds up signs reading “I LOST MY JOB!!” and “BORIS, WHO IS GOING TO PAY THIS BILL? I DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY MY CREDIT CARD” at the window of his hotel room at the Radisson Blu hotel in London Getty UK news in pictures 15 February 2021 Passengers arriving at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 are escorted by security personal to buses. From today, people arriving from 33 « red list » countries, including South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, must isolate in hotels rooms for 10 days at their own expense. The policy was announced late last month in response to the emergence of new variants of the novel coronavirus that are more resistant to existing vaccines. Getty UK news in pictures 14 February 2021 People play ice hockey on frozen flooded fields near Ely in Cambridgeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 February 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, accompanied by Sarah Rose (left), MD of the Northumbria healthcare PPE manufacturing hub in Seaton Delaval PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2021 Lanterns hang across the street to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox, in Chinatown, central London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2021 European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic at London’s St Pancras Station after arriving in the UK ahead of talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on the Northern Ireland protocol. PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2021 A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire Reuters UK news in pictures 9 Februrary 2021 People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 8 February 2021 Drifting snow covers a car in Harwood, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2021 People walk through the snow in Knole Park in Sevenoaks Getty UK news in pictures 6 February 2021 A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry, as storm Darcy approaches, in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 5 February 2021 Research centre assistant Layla Hillsden with a rare copy of the 1647 Beaumont and Fletcher folio, an anthology of plays by John Fletcher and William Beaumont, from the personal library of King Charles II that has recently been acquired by Special Collections at the University of Leeds PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2021 Al Goodridge, from Newtonmore, uses an axe to create a channel in the ice for his wife Alice to swim in in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2021 A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Robert Newbiggin, adorns a wall in Southport. The WWII veteran raised nearly £33 million for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday last year by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 and died yesterday with his family present Getty UK news in pictures 2 February 2021 Police officers remove an environmental activist protesting against the HS2 high speed rail line, from the roof of the HS2 office in central London on February 2, 2021. – Designed to run to the former industrial powerhouse Birmingham and then Manchester and Leeds, HS2 was supposed to follow on from London’s southern Eurostar connection with Paris AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 1 February 2021 Christine Barry lifts her son Oran, two, up to kiss a statue of St Brigid as they visit St Brigid’s holy well in Co Kildare to mark St Brigid’s Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2021 People walk a dog in Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2021 Firefighters inspect the charred remains of a block at Napier Barracks after police have said a fire was started deliberately in Folkestone, England. Napier Barracks, part of the disused Somerset House Sir John Moore Army Barracks, has been used since last summer to house Asylum Seekers arriving from France to the South Coast. It has been reported that 120 of the 400 people being housed there have caught Coronavirus and a visiting doctor had described the living conditions as “inhumane” Getty UK news in pictures 29 January 2021 Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community take part in Friday prayers at the Baitus Subhan Mosque in Croydon, England. For nearly the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic, and its resulting limits on public gatherings, have forced religious communities to find new ways to observe prayers, with many events being marked at home. Mosques as well as other places of religious worship remain open, though numbers have been limited to help maintain social distancing Getty UK news in pictures 28 January 2021 Artwork depicting animals, created by Raymond and Leonard is displayed in the window of a house in Acton, London, to launch The Great Big Art Exhibition, the nation’s largest ever exhibition, an initiative by Firstsite PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2021 Fishing boats, some abandoned, lie in the waters of the River Wyre at Fleetwood in Lancashire PA

If passed, the legislation would have a “chilling effect” on anyone considering taking part in a protest against the government’s actions, by increasing the fear that even peaceful demonstrations could lead to arrest, she said.

“It is a real slippery slope in terms of the power of the executive to clamp down on free speech and assembly,” Dr Gilmore said.

Dr Gilmore said that the “deeply disturbing” images of women being restrained at Clapham Common had heightened existing concerns about government responses to protests by groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter, which Ms Patel branded “dreadful”.

Contrary to ministers’ assertions, there was no academic evidence to show that demonstration tactics were becoming more disruptive or extreme, she said. Mass arrests at demos frequently led to very low rates of convictions.

“A lot of people are uncomfortable with the attempt to describe campaigns as extremist or violent,” said Dr Gilmore. “This bill hasn’t come out of nowhere, it is part of a pattern to delegitimise anyone who disagrees with the government.”

The human rights group Liberty has called the police bill a “staggering assault on our right to protest, as well as an attack on other fundamental rights”.

Despite loud protests form opposition parties and a noisy demonstration outside Parliament, the legislation passed its first hurdle in the Commons by 359 votes to 263 on Tuesday without a single Conservative MP rebelling. It now faces further opposition as it passes through remaining stages in the Commons and Lords.

Liberty policy and campaigns officer Emmanuelle Andrews said: “We should all be able to stand up for what we believe in, and protest is a key way we make our voices heard and fight for a fairer society.