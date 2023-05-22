Mise à jour sur le softball régional de la RCB, samedi 20 mai – Shaw Local
Un aperçu des scores et des horaires régionaux de la région :
À Wethersfield (1A)
Lundi: (10) Midland 13, (9) Lowpoint-Washburn 1
Mardi: (1) St. Bede 16, (10) Midland 0 (4 auberge)
Mercredi: (4) Annawan/Wethersfield 9, (7) Comté de Stark 0
Samedi: Championnat – (1) St. Bede 12, (4) Annawan/Wethersfield 0
Chez Newman (1A)
Lundi: (6) Henri 8, (8) Amboy 7
Mercredi: (2) Morrison 8, (6) Henri 2
Jeudi: (3) Newman (11-9) 7, (5) Comté de Putnam 2
Samedi: Championnat – (2) Morrison 1, (3) Newman 0
À Princeton (2A)
Lundi: (6) Bureau Vallée 18, (11) Hall 3
(7) Princeton 10, (8) Mendota 3
Mardi: (1) Rockridge 13, (7) Princeton 0 (5 auberge)
Mercredi: (4) Kewanee 4, (6) Bureau Valley 3
Vendredi: Championnat – (1) Rockridge 1, (4) Kewanee 0
À Prophetstown (2A)
Lundi: (9) Orion 12, Alleman 5
Mardi: (2) Sherard 21, Orion 2
(3) Riverdale 3, (5) EP 1
Vendredi: Championnat – (3) Riverdale 5, (2) Sherrard 1
SECTIONNELS
À Saint-Bède (Classe 1A)
mar. 23 mai
Match 1 – (1) St. Bede (21-7) contre (3) Ridgewood (27-6-1), 17 h
mer. 24 mai
Match 2 – Biggsville West Central contre (2) Morrison (17-9), 17 h
vendredi 26 mai
Championnat : Vainqueur du match 1 contre Vainqueur du match 2, 17 h