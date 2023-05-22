Actualité culturelle | News 24

Mise à jour sur le softball régional de la RCB, samedi 20 mai – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 27 minutesDernière mise à jour: mai 22, 2023
Un aperçu des scores et des horaires régionaux de la région :

À Wethersfield (1A)

Lundi: (10) Midland 13, (9) Lowpoint-Washburn 1

Mardi: (1) St. Bede 16, (10) Midland 0 (4 auberge)

Mercredi: (4) Annawan/Wethersfield 9, (7) Comté de Stark 0

Samedi: Championnat – (1) St. Bede 12, (4) Annawan/Wethersfield 0

Chez Newman (1A)

Lundi: (6) Henri 8, (8) Amboy 7

Mercredi: (2) Morrison 8, (6) Henri 2

Jeudi: (3) Newman (11-9) 7, (5) Comté de Putnam 2

Samedi: Championnat – (2) Morrison 1, (3) Newman 0

À Princeton (2A)

Lundi: (6) Bureau Vallée 18, (11) Hall 3

(7) Princeton 10, (8) Mendota 3

Mardi: (1) Rockridge 13, (7) Princeton 0 (5 auberge)

Mercredi: (4) Kewanee 4, (6) Bureau Valley 3

Vendredi: Championnat – (1) Rockridge 1, (4) Kewanee 0

À Prophetstown (2A)

Lundi: (9) Orion 12, Alleman 5

Mardi: (2) Sherard 21, Orion 2

(3) Riverdale 3, (5) EP 1

Vendredi: Championnat – (3) Riverdale 5, (2) Sherrard 1

SECTIONNELS

À Saint-Bède (Classe 1A)

mar. 23 mai

Match 1 – (1) St. Bede (21-7) contre (3) Ridgewood (27-6-1), 17 h

mer. 24 mai

Match 2 – Biggsville West Central contre (2) Morrison (17-9), 17 h

vendredi 26 mai

Championnat : Vainqueur du match 1 contre Vainqueur du match 2, 17 h

