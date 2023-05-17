Mise à jour sur le baseball régional de la RBC, mercredi 17 mai
À Ottawa Marquette (1A)
Lundi : (7) Serena 7, (8) Somonauk 5
(5) Yorkville Christian 1, (9) Newark 0
Mercredi : Match 3 – (1) Ottawa Marquette c. (7) Serena (14-12), 16h30
Jeudi : Match 4 – (3) St. Bede (20-6) contre (5) Yorkville Christian (12-10), 16 h 30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueur 3-4, 13h
Dans le comté de Putnam (1A)
Lundi : (10) Indian Creek 14, (11) Leland 0 (5 auberge)
(6) Hinckley-Big Rock 10, (12) Earlville 0
Mercredi : Match 3 – (2) Aurora Christian (18-9) contre (10) Indian Creek
Jeudi : Match 4 – (4) Putnam County (18-13) contre (6) Hinckley-Big Rock
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 11h
À Williamsfield (1A)
Lundi : (7) Princeville 3, (9) Peoria Heights 2
Mercredi : Match 2 – (1) Annawan/Wethersfield (17-9) c. (7) Princeville, 16h30
Jeudi : Match 3 – (4) Williamsfield contre (5) Woodhull AlWood, 16 h 30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 11h
Chez Sterling Newman (1A)
Lundi : (7) Morrison 5, (8) Milledgeville 4
Mercredi : Match 2 – (2) Ashton-Franklin Center (14-8) contre (7) Morrison, 16h30
Jeudi : Match 3 – (3) Sterling Newman (16-8) contre (6) Amboy, 16h30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 10h
Dans le comté de Stark (1A)
Lundi : Midland 15, Galva 0
Mercredi : Match 2 – (2) Peoria Christian contre Midland, 16h30
Jeudi : Match 3 – (3) Henry-Senachwine contre (6) Stark County, 16h30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 11h
Chez Orion (2A)
Lundi : (7) Riverdale 13, (9) Rock Island Alleman 3
(10) Rockridge 4, (6) Comté de Mercer 0
Mercredi : Match 3 – (1) Orion contre (7) Riverdale (7-14), 16h30
Match 4 – (3) Hall contre (10) Rockridge (10-18), 16h30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 3-4, 11h
À Princeton (2A)
Lundi : Match 1 – (8) Kewanee 3, (11) Erie-Prophetstown 2
Mercredi : Match 2 – (2) Sherrard (21-6) contre (8) Kewanee (6-19), 16h30
Jeudi : Match 3 – (4) Princeton (17-6) contre (5) Bureau Valley (13-12), 16h30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 13h
À Orégon (2A)
Lundi : (7) Oregon 4, (8) Mendota 3
(5) Rock Falls 15, (11 Savanna West Carroll 0 (4 auberge)
Mercredi : Match 3 – (1) Rockford Christian) contre (7) Oregon
Jeudi : Match 4 – (4) Stillman Valley contre (5) Rock Falls, 16 h 30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 3-4, 10h