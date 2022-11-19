Mise à jour du tournoi des fêtes de Princeton, vendredi 18 novembre – Shaw Local

Voici un aperçu des scores et des appariements du Princeton Holiday Tournament

PISCINE BLEUE : Princeton 2-0, comté de Putnam 1-1, Streator 1-1

PISCINE GRISE: Bureau Valley 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Henry 0-2

PISCINE BLANCHE : Erie-Prophetstown 2-0, St. Bede 1-1, Midland 0-2

Lundi 14 novembre

St. Bède 38, Midland 31

Bureau Valley 41, comté de Stark 31

Princeton 62, comté de Putnam 36

Mardi 15 novembre

Erie-Prophetstown 40, St. Bede 28

Comté de Stark 29, Henry 27

Princeton 57, Strator 33

Mercredi 16 novembre

Érié-Prophetstown 43, Midland 28

Bureau Vallée 43, Henri 17

PC 47, Stator 28

GOLD POOL (1ÈRE PLACE): Princeton 1-0, EP 0-0, BV 0-1

SILVER POOL (4E PLACE): 1 PC 2-0, Stark County 0-1, St. Bede 0-1

BRONZE POOL (7ÈME PLACE): 1 Streator 2-0, Henry 0-1, Midland 0-1

Jeudi 17 novembre

Rue 32, Midland 31

PC 41, Saint-Bède 26

Princeton 35, BV 31

Vendredi 18 novembre

Stéator 33, Henry 26

PC 37, comté de Stark 34

BV contre EP, 20h

Samedi 19 novembre

Henry contre Midland, 16 h

Comté de Stark contre St. Bede, 17h30

Princeton contre EP, 19 h

Tournoi F/S

BV POOL : EP 3-0, LP (étudiants de première année) 2-1, Princeton 1-2, Bureau Valley 0-3

POOL PC: St. Bede 3-0, Ottawa (étudiants de première année) 2-1, PC 0-2, Streator 0-2

À Bureau Vallée

LUNDI : LP 23, Princeton 17 ; EP 31, BV 18

MARDI : EP 31, Princeton 26 ; LP 32, BV 16

JEUDI : EP 19, LP 18 ; Princeton 47, BV 30

Dans le comté de Putnam

LUNDI : St Bede 45, Streator 12 ; Ottawa 28, CP 26

MARDI : Ottawa 29, Streator 10 ; Saint-Bède 23, PC 21

JEUDI: St. Bede 36, Ottawa 18; PC 25, Stéator 19 (OT)

À Princeton

SAMEDI : 7ème place – BV vs Streator, 9h00 ; 5e place – Princeton contre PC, 10 h 30 ; 3e place – Étudiants de première année LP contre étudiants de première année d’Ottawa, midi; 1ère place – EP contre St. Bede, 13h30