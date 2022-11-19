Mise à jour du tournoi des fêtes de Princeton, vendredi 18 novembre – Shaw Local

Voici un aperçu des scores et des appariements du Princeton Holiday Tournament
PISCINE BLEUE : Princeton 2-0, comté de Putnam 1-1, Streator 1-1
PISCINE GRISE: Bureau Valley 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Henry 0-2
PISCINE BLANCHE : Erie-Prophetstown 2-0, St. Bede 1-1, Midland 0-2
Lundi 14 novembre
St. Bède 38, Midland 31
Bureau Valley 41, comté de Stark 31
Princeton 62, comté de Putnam 36
Mardi 15 novembre
Erie-Prophetstown 40, St. Bede 28
Comté de Stark 29, Henry 27
Princeton 57, Strator 33
Mercredi 16 novembre
Érié-Prophetstown 43, Midland 28
Bureau Vallée 43, Henri 17
PC 47, Stator 28
GOLD POOL (1ÈRE PLACE): Princeton 1-0, EP 0-0, BV 0-1
SILVER POOL (4E PLACE): 1 PC 2-0, Stark County 0-1, St. Bede 0-1
BRONZE POOL (7ÈME PLACE): 1 Streator 2-0, Henry 0-1, Midland 0-1
Jeudi 17 novembre
Rue 32, Midland 31
PC 41, Saint-Bède 26
Princeton 35, BV 31
Vendredi 18 novembre
Stéator 33, Henry 26
PC 37, comté de Stark 34
BV contre EP, 20h
Samedi 19 novembre
Henry contre Midland, 16 h
Comté de Stark contre St. Bede, 17h30
Princeton contre EP, 19 h
Tournoi F/S
BV POOL : EP 3-0, LP (étudiants de première année) 2-1, Princeton 1-2, Bureau Valley 0-3
POOL PC: St. Bede 3-0, Ottawa (étudiants de première année) 2-1, PC 0-2, Streator 0-2
À Bureau Vallée
LUNDI : LP 23, Princeton 17 ; EP 31, BV 18
MARDI : EP 31, Princeton 26 ; LP 32, BV 16
JEUDI : EP 19, LP 18 ; Princeton 47, BV 30
Dans le comté de Putnam
LUNDI : St Bede 45, Streator 12 ; Ottawa 28, CP 26
MARDI : Ottawa 29, Streator 10 ; Saint-Bède 23, PC 21
JEUDI: St. Bede 36, Ottawa 18; PC 25, Stéator 19 (OT)
À Princeton
SAMEDI : 7ème place – BV vs Streator, 9h00 ; 5e place – Princeton contre PC, 10 h 30 ; 3e place – Étudiants de première année LP contre étudiants de première année d’Ottawa, midi; 1ère place – EP contre St. Bede, 13h30