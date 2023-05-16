Mise à jour du softball régional de la RCB 2023 – Shaw Local
Un aperçu des scores et des horaires régionaux de la région :
À Wethersfield (1A)
Lundi : (10) Midland (0-27) à (9) Lowpoint-Washburn (2-17)
Mardi : Match 2 – (1) St. Bede (19-7) contre Vainqueur 1, 16 h
Mercredi : (4) Annawan/Wethersfield (16-13) c. (7) Stark County (8-19-1), 16 h
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 11h
À Princeton (2A)
(7) Princeton 10, (8) Mendota 3
(6) Bureau Vallée 18, (11) Hall 3
Mardi : Match 3 – (1) Rockridge (31-1) contre (7) Princeton (7-16), 16h30
Mercredi : Match 4 – (4) Kewanee (14-7) contre (6) Bureau Valley (14-12), 16h30
Vendredi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 3-4, 16h30
Chez Newman (1A)
Lundi : (6) Henry (11-11) 8, (8) Amboy 7
Mercredi : Match 2 – (2) Morrison (15-9) contre (6) Henry (12-11), 16h30
Jeudi : Match 3 – (3) Newman (11-9) contre (5) Putnam County (15-8), 16h30
Samedi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 3-4, 16h30
À Prophetstown (2A)
Lundi: (9) Orion (7-23) 12, Alleman 5
Mardi : Match 2 – (2) Sherrard (17-9) contre Orio, 16h30 Match 3 – (3) Riverdale (18-7) contre (5) EP (8-14), 18h30
Vendredi : Championnat – Vainqueurs 2-3, 16h30