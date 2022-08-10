Actualité culturelle | News 24

Mise à jour des séries éliminatoires de basket-ball IHSA Boys

Mise à jour des séries éliminatoires de basket-ball IHSA Boys

Sectionnel Streator Woodland de classe 1A

Championnat – (1) Yorkville Christian 81, (3) Putnam County 47

Sectionnel Pecatonica de classe 1A

Championnat – (1) Scales Mound 62, (5) Sterling Newman 49

Abingdon 1A Abingdon Sectionnel

Championnat – (1) Augusta SE 43, (1) Peoria Christian 34

Classe 1A DeKalb Supersectionnel

Lundi: (1) Scales Mound 55, (4) Marshall 41

Classe 1A Carbondale Supersectional

Lundi: (1) Steeleville 68, (2) Macon Meridian 47

Classe 1A Jacksonville Supersectional

Lundi: (1) Liberté 49, (1) Augusta SE 42

Supersection normale de classe 1A

Lundi: (1) Yorkville Christian 71, (5) Lexington 33

Sectionnel Mendota Classe 2A

(1) Farmington 65, (3) Princeton 56

(3) Rockridge 55, (1) Eurêka 48

Championnat – (3) Rockridge 47, (1) Farmington 30

Sectionnel Marengo Classe 2A

Championnat – (1) Rockford Lutheran 56, (3) Rockford Christian 47

Classe 2A Stanford Olympia Sectionnel

Championnat – (3) Bloomington Central Catholic 57, (3) Quincy Notre Dame 52

Sectionnel Carterville Classe 2A

Championnat – (2) Nashville 47, (1) Breese Central 45

Classe 2A Chicago Julian Sectionnel

Championnat – Chicago Leo 73, Chicago CICS/Longwood 53

Classe 2A North Lawndale Sectionnel

Championnat – (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 64, (1) Chicago Clark 48

Sectionnel central Clifton de classe 2A

Championnat – (2) Monticello 51, (1) El Paso-Gridley 46

Sectionnel Flora Classe 2A

Championnat – (1) Teutopolis 56, (2) Mt. Carmel 35

Classe 2A Sterling Supersectionnel

Lundi: (3) Rockridge 57, (1) Rockford luthérien 52

Classe 2A Carbondale Supersectional

Lundi: (2) Nashville 42, (1) Teutopolis 18

Supersection centrale de Joliet de classe 2A

Lundi: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (1) Chicago Leo 43

Classe 2A Springfield Supersectional

Lundi: (2) Monticello 62, (3) Bloomington CC 44

Supersection d’Ottawa de classe 3A

Lundi: (1) Metamora 60, (2) Wheaton St. Francis 44

FINALES D’ÉTAT DE L’IHSA AU CHAMPAGNE

Jeudi

Demi-finales de classe 1A

Match 1 – (1) Steeleville (29-6) contre (1) Yorkville Christian (23-13), 10 h

Match 2 – (1) Scales Mound (36-2) contre (1) Liberty (28-5), 11h45

Classe 1A Troisième place

Perdants 1-2, 19h

Demi-finales de classe 2A

Match 1 – (2) Monticello (29-3) contre (3) Rockridge (26-6), 14h30

Match 2 – (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) contre (2) Nashville (24-4), 16 h

Classe 2A Troisième place

Perdants 1-2, 20h30

Vendredi

Demi-finales de classe 3A

Match 1 – (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-3) contre (1) Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep (23-12), 10 h

Match 2 – (1) Simeon (28-5) contre (1) Metamora (29-6), 11h30

Classe 3A Troisième place

Perdants 1-2, 19h

Demi-finales de classe 4A

Match 1 – (1) Whitney Young (24-9) contre (1) Barrington (26-4), 14h30

Match 2 – (2) Bolingbrook (28-6) contre (1) Glenbard West (35-1), 16 h

Classe 4A Troisième place

Perdants 1-2, 20h30

Les finales de samedi

Classe 1A – Gagnants 1-2, 11h

Classe 2A – Gagnants 1-2, 12h30

Classe 3A – Gagnants 1-2, 17h30

Classe 4A – Gagnants 1-2, 19h

