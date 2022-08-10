Mise à jour des séries éliminatoires de basket-ball IHSA Boys

Sectionnel Streator Woodland de classe 1A
Championnat – (1) Yorkville Christian 81, (3) Putnam County 47
Sectionnel Pecatonica de classe 1A
Championnat – (1) Scales Mound 62, (5) Sterling Newman 49
Abingdon 1A Abingdon Sectionnel
Championnat – (1) Augusta SE 43, (1) Peoria Christian 34
Classe 1A DeKalb Supersectionnel
Lundi: (1) Scales Mound 55, (4) Marshall 41
Classe 1A Carbondale Supersectional
Lundi: (1) Steeleville 68, (2) Macon Meridian 47
Classe 1A Jacksonville Supersectional
Lundi: (1) Liberté 49, (1) Augusta SE 42
Supersection normale de classe 1A
Lundi: (1) Yorkville Christian 71, (5) Lexington 33
Sectionnel Mendota Classe 2A
(1) Farmington 65, (3) Princeton 56
(3) Rockridge 55, (1) Eurêka 48
Championnat – (3) Rockridge 47, (1) Farmington 30
Sectionnel Marengo Classe 2A
Championnat – (1) Rockford Lutheran 56, (3) Rockford Christian 47
Classe 2A Stanford Olympia Sectionnel
Championnat – (3) Bloomington Central Catholic 57, (3) Quincy Notre Dame 52
Sectionnel Carterville Classe 2A
Championnat – (2) Nashville 47, (1) Breese Central 45
Classe 2A Chicago Julian Sectionnel
Championnat – Chicago Leo 73, Chicago CICS/Longwood 53
Classe 2A North Lawndale Sectionnel
Championnat – (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 64, (1) Chicago Clark 48
Sectionnel central Clifton de classe 2A
Championnat – (2) Monticello 51, (1) El Paso-Gridley 46
Sectionnel Flora Classe 2A
Championnat – (1) Teutopolis 56, (2) Mt. Carmel 35
Classe 2A Sterling Supersectionnel
Lundi: (3) Rockridge 57, (1) Rockford luthérien 52
Classe 2A Carbondale Supersectional
Lundi: (2) Nashville 42, (1) Teutopolis 18
Supersection centrale de Joliet de classe 2A
Lundi: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (1) Chicago Leo 43
Classe 2A Springfield Supersectional
Lundi: (2) Monticello 62, (3) Bloomington CC 44
Supersection d’Ottawa de classe 3A
Lundi: (1) Metamora 60, (2) Wheaton St. Francis 44
FINALES D’ÉTAT DE L’IHSA AU CHAMPAGNE
Jeudi
Demi-finales de classe 1A
Match 1 – (1) Steeleville (29-6) contre (1) Yorkville Christian (23-13), 10 h
Match 2 – (1) Scales Mound (36-2) contre (1) Liberty (28-5), 11h45
Classe 1A Troisième place
Perdants 1-2, 19h
Demi-finales de classe 2A
Match 1 – (2) Monticello (29-3) contre (3) Rockridge (26-6), 14h30
Match 2 – (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) contre (2) Nashville (24-4), 16 h
Classe 2A Troisième place
Perdants 1-2, 20h30
Vendredi
Demi-finales de classe 3A
Match 1 – (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-3) contre (1) Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep (23-12), 10 h
Match 2 – (1) Simeon (28-5) contre (1) Metamora (29-6), 11h30
Classe 3A Troisième place
Perdants 1-2, 19h
Demi-finales de classe 4A
Match 1 – (1) Whitney Young (24-9) contre (1) Barrington (26-4), 14h30
Match 2 – (2) Bolingbrook (28-6) contre (1) Glenbard West (35-1), 16 h
Classe 4A Troisième place
Perdants 1-2, 20h30
Les finales de samedi
Classe 1A – Gagnants 1-2, 11h
Classe 2A – Gagnants 1-2, 12h30
Classe 3A – Gagnants 1-2, 17h30
Classe 4A – Gagnants 1-2, 19h