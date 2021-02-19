Mikel Arteta makes Man City declaration as Arsenal bid to end record run

Mikel Arteta claims his Arsenal side will come up against « the best team in Europe » as they host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the midst of a historic run of form which has seen them collect an English-record 17 consecutive wins.

City’s 100 per cent run extends back to their 1-1 draw with West Brom in mid-December, while they have not lost since they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham the previous month.

Arteta knows his side will need to be faultless if they are to topple the Premier League leaders and he insists the Gunners are relishing the « very exciting challenge ».

« I think they are the best team in Europe at the moment, » Arteta told reporters as he previewed the match.

« The way they are performing, the football they are playing and the consistency of the results, take all that and it makes them the best team.

« So we have a big but, as well, a very exciting challenge ahead of us on Sunday. »

