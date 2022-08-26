Mia Natividad mène les golfeurs de Yorkville vers une double victoire – Shaw Local

GOLF FILLES
Yorkville 195, Plainfield Central 235
Mia Natividad a tiré un 38 pour mener les Foxes à une double victoire. Laine Leonard a affiché un 49, Grace Taylor un 50 et Ellery Hyett un 58.
Kaneland 177, Sandwich 267
Melody Goldstein a tiré un 56 pour mener Sandwich à Edgebrook. Georgia Vehe a inscrit un 60, Cora Adams un 75 et Ruby Ferguson un 76.
FOOTBALL GARÇONS
Reed-Custer 3, Sandwich 2
Kayden Page a marqué le premier but de la saison en première mi-temps et Luis Baez a trouvé le fond du filet en seconde pour Sandwich (0-2). Johnathon Carlson a effectué 20 arrêts devant le filet.
Stréator 5, Plano 0
Juan Quinones a réalisé huit arrêts dans le but de Plano (2-1).
Oswego Est 3, Vallée Waubonsie 2