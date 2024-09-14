Dernières Nouvelles | News 24

Maurice Linguist parle de sa première saison en tant qu’entraîneur de l’Alabama avec Kalen DeBoer | Vidéo

Searlait Maheuil y a 43 minutesDernière mise à jour: septembre 14, 2024
Maurice Linguist parle de sa première saison en tant qu’entraîneur de l’Alabama avec Kalen DeBoer | Vidéo
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, and northwest
Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama,
Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northeast Alabama,
Marshall. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale
and Lawrence.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected through
this afternoon as the remnants of Francine move closer to the
area. Rainfall amounts have totaled around 1 to 5 inches in
western portions of the area so far, with amounts generally
less than 0.5 inches in the east. Bands of showers will
continue across northwest and north central Alabama area
today, and may potentially produce additional rainfall
amounts around 1 to 3 inches. These rainfall amounts could
produce localized instances of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&


Source link

Searlait Maheuil y a 43 minutesDernière mise à jour: septembre 14, 2024
News 24 est un site d’information. Les actualités les plus importantes sont collectées à l’aide d’un algorithme d’acceptation automatique et de traduction automatique des actualités.