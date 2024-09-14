Maurice Linguist parle de sa première saison en tant qu’entraîneur de l’Alabama avec Kalen DeBoer | Vidéo

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northeast Alabama, Marshall. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected through this afternoon as the remnants of Francine move closer to the area. Rainfall amounts have totaled around 1 to 5 inches in western portions of the area so far, with amounts generally less than 0.5 inches in the east. Bands of showers will continue across northwest and north central Alabama area today, and may potentially produce additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches. These rainfall amounts could produce localized instances of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&