Matchs du Trophée Rachael Heyhoe Flint en 2023 – tous les matchs du tournoi de l’année prochaine | Nouvelles du cricket

Découvrez le calendrier du Trophée Rachael Heyhoe Flint, les matchs d’ouverture ayant lieu le 22 avril, tandis que la finale aura lieu le 24 septembre.

Calendrier du Trophée Rachael Heyhoe Flint 2023 (22 avril-24 septembre)

samedi 22 avril

Northern Diamonds contre Western Storm (Headingley)

Southern Vipers contre Sunrisers (Ageas Bowl)

The Blaze contre Central Sparks (Pont Trent)

Thunder contre SE Stars (Emirates Old Trafford)

samedi 29 avril

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (Nouvelle route)

SE Stars contre Southern Vipers (County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunrisers contre The Blaze (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm contre Thunder (Sophia Gardens)

lundi 1 mai

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (Wormsley)

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Blaze contre Thunder (Welbeck)

Western Storm vs SE Stars (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

vendredi 5 mai

Sunrisers contre SE Stars (Radlett)

samedi 6 mai

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (Siège Unique Riverside)

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (1er Central County Ground, Hove)

Thunder contre Central Sparks (Emirates Old Trafford)

mercredi 10 mai

Northern Diamonds contre SE Stars (Scarborough)

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks (1er Central County Ground, Hove)

The Blaze contre Western Storm (Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester)

Thunder vs Sunrisers (Vente CC)

dimanche 2 juillet

Central Sparks contre Thunder (Nouvelle route)

SE Stars contre Northern Diamonds (County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm contre The Blaze (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

vendredi 7 juillet

SE Stars contre Central Sparks (Guildford)

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds (lieu à confirmer)

Thunder vs Southern Vipers (Southport)

mardi 11 juillet

Central Sparks contre Western Storm (Moseley)

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder (lieu à confirmer)

SE Stars contre Sunrisers (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers contre The Blaze (Newclose IOW)

samedi 15 juillet

Northern Diamonds contre Central Sparks (Headingley)

Sunrisers contre Thunder (County Ground, Northampton)

The Blaze vs SE Stars (lieu à confirmer)

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (lieu à confirmer)

samedi 22 juillet

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers (Nouvelle route)

SE Stars contre Western Storm (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds (Arundel)

Tonnerre contre The Blaze (Sedbergh)

lundi 24 juillet

Western Storm vs Sunrisers (Cheltenham)

mardi 5 septembre

Central Sparks contre The Blaze (Portland Road)

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers (lieu à confirmer)

SE Stars contre Thunder (Guildford)

Sunrisers contre Western Storm (Radlett)

dimanche 10 septembre

SE Stars contre The Blaze (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers vs Thunder (lieu à confirmer)

Sunrisers contre Central Sparks (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

mercredi 13 septembre

Southern Vipers contre SE Stars (Arundel)

The Blaze contre Sunrisers (Welbeck)

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Vente CC)

Western Storm contre Central Sparks (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

samedi 16 septembre

Central Sparks contre SE Stars (Edgbaston)

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers (Siège Unique Riverside)

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers (lieu à confirmer)

Thunder contre Western Storm (Emirates Old Trafford)

jeudi 21 septembre

Playoff – 2e contre 3e (lieu à confirmer)

dimanche 24 septembre

Finale du Trophée Rachael Heyhoe Flint (County Ground, Northampton)