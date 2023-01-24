Matchs de football | Sports du ciel

Sports

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 1 heureDernière mise à jour: 2023-01-24
Ashton United

0

0

19:45



Marske Utd




Marin

0

0

19:45



Rangers de Stafford




Ville de Nantwich

0

0

19:45



FC United de Manchester




Radcliffe

0

0

19:45



Ville de Lancaster




Banbury

P

P

19:45



Ville d’Alfreton




Spartiates de Blyth

0

0

19:45



Southport




Curzon Ashton

0

0

19:45



Busards de Kidderminster




Hereford FC

P

P

19:45



FC Chester




Ville de Kings Lynn

P

P

19:45



AFC Fylde




Dorchester

0

0

19:45



Beaconsfield




police métropolitaine

P

P

19:45



Supermarine de Swindon




Promenade de Plymouth

P

P

19:45



Ville de Winchester




Salisbury FC

P

P

19:45



Hayes & Yeading




Weston-s-Mare

0

0

19:45



Hendon




Ville de Chippenham

P

P

19:45



Farnborough




Rangers de la Concorde

P

P

19:45



Ville de Hungerford




Hameau de Dulwich

0

0

19:45



Ebbsfleet United




Saint-Albans

P

P

19:45



Havant et Waterlooville




Anges de Tonbridge

0

0

19:45



Douvres




Weymouth

0

0

19:45



Hampton et Richmond




Régent de Brightlingsea

P

P

19:45



Horsham




Ville d’Enfield

0

0

19:45



Ville de Billericay




Margate

0

0

19:45



Tonnelles et Pitsea




Wingate et Finchley

0

0

19:45



Kingstonien




Zalaegerszegi TE

1

2

17:30



Ferencvaros

FT

