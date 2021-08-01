Matchs amicaux de pré-saison de Premier League – calendriers, résultats, dates 2021/22 | Actualités footballistiques

Voyez quand votre équipe de Premier League jouera ses matchs amicaux de pré-saison avant la campagne 2021/22, ainsi que les derniers résultats…

Arsenal

Image:
Emile Smith Rowe a marqué pour Arsenal à Hibernian mais les Gunners ont été battus

Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal – Mardi 13 juillet, Route de Pâques

Rangers 2-2 Arsenal – Samedi 17 juillet, Ibrox

Arsenal 4-1 Millwall – Samedi 24 juillet, London Colney

Arsenal 4-1 Watford, mercredi 28 juillet, London Colney

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Dimanche 1er août, Emirates Stadium, 15h

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Dimanche 8 août, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 14h

Aston Villa

Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa – Mercredi 21 juillet, Banks’s Stadium

Stoke 2-0 Aston Villa – Samedi 24 juillet, Stade Bet365

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest – Mercredi 28 juillet – annulé

Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa – Samedi 31 juillet, Ashton Gate

Aston Villa vs Sevilla – Samedi 7 août, Villa Park, 15h

Brentford

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Brentford – Samedi 17 juillet, Plough Lane, 15h

Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford – Mardi 20 juillet, Meadow Park, 19h30

Manchester United 2-2 Brentford – Mercredi 28 juillet, Old Trafford, 20h

Brentford 0-1 West Ham – Samedi 31 juillet Brentford Community Stadium, 15h

Brighton

Rangers 0-0 Brighton – Samedi 24 juillet, Ibrox

Luton 1-3 Brighton – Samedi 31 juillet, Kenilworth Road

Burnley

Oldham 0-2 Burnley – Samedi 24 juillet, Boundary Park

Blackpool 0-1 Burnley – Mardi 27 juillet, Bloomfield Road

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley – Samedi 31 juillet, City Ground, 15h – annulé

Tranmere 1-2 Burnley – Samedi 31 juillet, Prenton Park

Chelsea



Aperçu de l'image







0:31

Découvrez comment Chelsea est revenu de l’arrière pour battre Bournemouth au Vitality Stadium lors d’un match amical de pré-saison.

Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea – Mardi 27 juillet, Vitality Stadium

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Dimanche 1er août, Emirates Stadium, 15h

Chelsea vs Tottenham – Mercredi 4 août, Stamford Bridge, 19h45

Chelsea vs Villarreal (Super Cup) – Mercredi 11 août, Windsor Park, 20h

Palais de Cristal

Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace – Samedi 17 juillet, Banks’ Stadium

Stevenage 1-0 Crystal Palace – Vendredi 23 juillet, Stade Lamex

Ipswich 0-1 Crystal Palace – Samedi 24 juillet, Portman Road

Crystal Palace 2-2 Charlton – Mardi 27 juillet, Selhurst Park

Lecture 1-3 Crystal Palace – Samedi 31 juillet, Stade Madejski

Crystal Palace vs Watford – Samedi 7 août, Selhurst Park, 15h

Everton

Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley – Samedi 10 juillet, Finch Farm

Everton 1-0 Blackburn Rovers – Samedi 17 juillet, Finch Farm

Everton 1-1 Millonarios (10-9 sur les stylos) – Dimanche 25 juillet, Camping World Stadium, Floride, 23h

Everton 1-0 Pumas – Mercredi 28 juillet, Camping World Stadium, Floride, 23h

Manchester United vs Everton – Samedi 7 août, Old Trafford, 17h

Leeds United

Guiseley 2-3 Leeds – Mardi 27 juillet, Nethermoor Park

Blackburn 1-1 Leeds – Mercredi 28 juillet, Ewood Park

Fleetwood 2-1 Leeds – Vendredi 30 juillet, Highbury Stadium

Leeds 2-3 Real Betis – Samedi 31 juillet, Loughborough

La ville de Leicester

Burton 0-0 Leicester (Burton a gagné 3-1 aux tirs au but) – Samedi 24 juillet, Stade Pirelli

Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Leicester – Mercredi 28 juillet, Adams Park

QPR 3-3 Leicester – Samedi 31 juillet, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Samedi 7 août, stade de Wembley, 17h

Liverpool

Mayence 0-1 Liverpool – Vendredi 23 juillet, DAS.GOLDBERG Stadion

Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool, jeudi 29 juillet, Tivoli Stadion Tirol

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, dimanche 8 août, Anfield – 16h

Liverpool vs Osasuna, lundi 9 août, Anfield – 19h

Manchester City



Aperçu de l'image







0:25

Riyad Mahrez a marqué un superbe coup franc pour Manchester City en battant Preston 2-0 lors d’un match amical de pré-saison mardi. (Crédit : CityTV)

Man City 2-0 Preston – Mardi 27 juillet, City Academy Stadium – 19h

Troyes vs Man City – Samedi 31 juillet – annulé

Man City 4-0 Barnsley – Samedi 31 juillet, Academy Stadium

Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Samedi 7 août, stade de Wembley, 17h

Manchester United

Derby County 1-2 Manchester United – Dimanche 18 juillet, Pride Park, 13h

QPR 4-2 Manchester United – Samedi 24 juillet, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Manchester United 2-2 Brentford – Mercredi 28 juillet, Old Trafford, 20h

Preston vs Man Utd – samedi 31 juillet – annulé

Manchester United vs Everton – Samedi 7 août, Old Trafford, 17h

Newcastle United



Aperçu de l'image







0:56

Faits saillants du match amical de pré-saison de Newcastle à Rotherham.

York City 1-0 Newcastle – dimanche 18 juillet, stade communautaire LNER

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Newcastle – Vendredi 23 juillet, stade Keepmoat

Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle – Mardi 27 juillet, AESSEAL New York Stadium, 19h

Burton 0-2 Newcastle – Vendredi 30 juillet, Stade Pirelli, 19h45

Newcastle vs Norwich – Samedi 7 août, St James’ Park, 14h

Norwich

King’s Lynn Town 1-3 Norwich – Vendredi 16 juillet, The Walks

Norwich 1-0 Lincoln City – Mardi 20 juillet, Lotus Training Center

Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield – Vendredi 23 juillet, Lotus Training Center

Norwich vs Coventry – Mercredi 28 juillet, Stade Technique – annulé

Sheffield United vs Norwich – Samedi 31 juillet, Bramall Lane – annulé

Norwich vs Gillingham – Mardi 3 août, Carrow Road, 20h

Newcastle vs Norwich – Samedi 7 août, St James’ Park, 14h

Southampton

Southampton 1-1 Fulham – Samedi 24 juillet, Staplewood

Cardiff 0-4 Southampton – Mardi 27 juillet, Cardiff City Stadium

Swansea 1-3 Southampton – Samedi 31 juillet, Liberty Stadium

Tottenham

Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham – Samedi 17 juillet, The Breyer Group Stadium

Colchester 0-3 Tottenham – mercredi 21 juillet, stade communautaire JobServe

MK Dons 1-3 Tottenham – Mercredi 28 juillet, Stadium MK

Chelsea vs Tottenham – Mercredi 4 août, Stamford Bridge, 19h45

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Dimanche 8 août, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 14h

Watford

Watford 0-0 West Brom – Samedi 24 juillet, Vicarage Road

Stevenage 1-1 Watford – Mardi 27 juillet, Stade Lamex

Arsenal 4-1 Watford, mercredi 28 juillet, London Colney

Watford vs Barnsley – Samedi 31 juillet, Vicarage Road – annulé

Crystal Palace vs Watford – Samedi 7 août, Selhurst Park, 15h

Jambon occidental

Dundee 2-2 West Ham – Vendredi 9 juillet, Dens Park

Northampton 1-2 West Ham – Mardi 13 juillet, Sixfields Stadium

Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham – Mardi 13 juillet, Breyer Group Stadium

Lecture 0-3 West Ham – Mercredi 21 juillet, Madejski Stadiu

Celtic 2-6 West Ham – Samedi 24 juillet, Celtic Park

Brentford 0-1 West Ham – Samedi 31 juillet Brentford Community Stadium

loups

Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Wolves – Samedi 17 juillet, Gresty Road

Real Betis 0-1 Wolves – Samedi 24 juillet

Stoke City 1-1 Wolves – Samedi 31 juillet, Stade Bet365

Coventry City vs Wolves – Dimanche 1er août, Coventry Building Society Arena, 13h

Wolves vs Celta Vigo – Samedi 7 août, Molineux, 15h

