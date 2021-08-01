Matchs amicaux de pré-saison de Premier League – calendriers, résultats, dates 2021/22 | Actualités footballistiques

Voyez quand votre équipe de Premier League jouera ses matchs amicaux de pré-saison avant la campagne 2021/22, ainsi que les derniers résultats…
Arsenal
Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal – Mardi 13 juillet, Route de Pâques
Rangers 2-2 Arsenal – Samedi 17 juillet, Ibrox
Arsenal 4-1 Millwall – Samedi 24 juillet, London Colney
Arsenal 4-1 Watford, mercredi 28 juillet, London Colney
Arsenal vs Chelsea – Dimanche 1er août, Emirates Stadium, 15h
Tottenham vs Arsenal – Dimanche 8 août, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 14h
Aston Villa
Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa – Mercredi 21 juillet, Banks’s Stadium
Stoke 2-0 Aston Villa – Samedi 24 juillet, Stade Bet365
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest – Mercredi 28 juillet – annulé
Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa – Samedi 31 juillet, Ashton Gate
Aston Villa vs Sevilla – Samedi 7 août, Villa Park, 15h
Brentford
AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Brentford – Samedi 17 juillet, Plough Lane, 15h
Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford – Mardi 20 juillet, Meadow Park, 19h30
Manchester United 2-2 Brentford – Mercredi 28 juillet, Old Trafford, 20h
Brentford 0-1 West Ham – Samedi 31 juillet Brentford Community Stadium, 15h
Brighton
Rangers 0-0 Brighton – Samedi 24 juillet, Ibrox
Luton 1-3 Brighton – Samedi 31 juillet, Kenilworth Road
Burnley
Oldham 0-2 Burnley – Samedi 24 juillet, Boundary Park
Blackpool 0-1 Burnley – Mardi 27 juillet, Bloomfield Road
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley – Samedi 31 juillet, City Ground, 15h – annulé
Tranmere 1-2 Burnley – Samedi 31 juillet, Prenton Park
Chelsea
Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea – Mardi 27 juillet, Vitality Stadium
Arsenal vs Chelsea – Dimanche 1er août, Emirates Stadium, 15h
Chelsea vs Tottenham – Mercredi 4 août, Stamford Bridge, 19h45
Chelsea vs Villarreal (Super Cup) – Mercredi 11 août, Windsor Park, 20h
Palais de Cristal
Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace – Samedi 17 juillet, Banks’ Stadium
Stevenage 1-0 Crystal Palace – Vendredi 23 juillet, Stade Lamex
Ipswich 0-1 Crystal Palace – Samedi 24 juillet, Portman Road
Crystal Palace 2-2 Charlton – Mardi 27 juillet, Selhurst Park
Lecture 1-3 Crystal Palace – Samedi 31 juillet, Stade Madejski
Crystal Palace vs Watford – Samedi 7 août, Selhurst Park, 15h
Everton
Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley – Samedi 10 juillet, Finch Farm
Everton 1-0 Blackburn Rovers – Samedi 17 juillet, Finch Farm
Everton 1-1 Millonarios (10-9 sur les stylos) – Dimanche 25 juillet, Camping World Stadium, Floride, 23h
Everton 1-0 Pumas – Mercredi 28 juillet, Camping World Stadium, Floride, 23h
Manchester United vs Everton – Samedi 7 août, Old Trafford, 17h
Leeds United
Guiseley 2-3 Leeds – Mardi 27 juillet, Nethermoor Park
Blackburn 1-1 Leeds – Mercredi 28 juillet, Ewood Park
Fleetwood 2-1 Leeds – Vendredi 30 juillet, Highbury Stadium
Leeds 2-3 Real Betis – Samedi 31 juillet, Loughborough
La ville de Leicester
Burton 0-0 Leicester (Burton a gagné 3-1 aux tirs au but) – Samedi 24 juillet, Stade Pirelli
Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Leicester – Mercredi 28 juillet, Adams Park
QPR 3-3 Leicester – Samedi 31 juillet, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Samedi 7 août, stade de Wembley, 17h
Liverpool
Mayence 0-1 Liverpool – Vendredi 23 juillet, DAS.GOLDBERG Stadion
Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool, jeudi 29 juillet, Tivoli Stadion Tirol
Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, dimanche 8 août, Anfield – 16h
Liverpool vs Osasuna, lundi 9 août, Anfield – 19h
Manchester City
Man City 2-0 Preston – Mardi 27 juillet, City Academy Stadium – 19h
Troyes vs Man City – Samedi 31 juillet – annulé
Man City 4-0 Barnsley – Samedi 31 juillet, Academy Stadium
Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Samedi 7 août, stade de Wembley, 17h
Manchester United
Derby County 1-2 Manchester United – Dimanche 18 juillet, Pride Park, 13h
QPR 4-2 Manchester United – Samedi 24 juillet, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Manchester United 2-2 Brentford – Mercredi 28 juillet, Old Trafford, 20h
Preston vs Man Utd – samedi 31 juillet – annulé
Manchester United vs Everton – Samedi 7 août, Old Trafford, 17h
Newcastle United
York City 1-0 Newcastle – dimanche 18 juillet, stade communautaire LNER
Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Newcastle – Vendredi 23 juillet, stade Keepmoat
Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle – Mardi 27 juillet, AESSEAL New York Stadium, 19h
Burton 0-2 Newcastle – Vendredi 30 juillet, Stade Pirelli, 19h45
Newcastle vs Norwich – Samedi 7 août, St James’ Park, 14h
Norwich
King’s Lynn Town 1-3 Norwich – Vendredi 16 juillet, The Walks
Norwich 1-0 Lincoln City – Mardi 20 juillet, Lotus Training Center
Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield – Vendredi 23 juillet, Lotus Training Center
Norwich vs Coventry – Mercredi 28 juillet, Stade Technique – annulé
Sheffield United vs Norwich – Samedi 31 juillet, Bramall Lane – annulé
Norwich vs Gillingham – Mardi 3 août, Carrow Road, 20h
Newcastle vs Norwich – Samedi 7 août, St James’ Park, 14h
Southampton
Southampton 1-1 Fulham – Samedi 24 juillet, Staplewood
Cardiff 0-4 Southampton – Mardi 27 juillet, Cardiff City Stadium
Swansea 1-3 Southampton – Samedi 31 juillet, Liberty Stadium
Tottenham
Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham – Samedi 17 juillet, The Breyer Group Stadium
Colchester 0-3 Tottenham – mercredi 21 juillet, stade communautaire JobServe
MK Dons 1-3 Tottenham – Mercredi 28 juillet, Stadium MK
Chelsea vs Tottenham – Mercredi 4 août, Stamford Bridge, 19h45
Tottenham vs Arsenal – Dimanche 8 août, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 14h
Watford
Watford 0-0 West Brom – Samedi 24 juillet, Vicarage Road
Stevenage 1-1 Watford – Mardi 27 juillet, Stade Lamex
Arsenal 4-1 Watford, mercredi 28 juillet, London Colney
Watford vs Barnsley – Samedi 31 juillet, Vicarage Road – annulé
Crystal Palace vs Watford – Samedi 7 août, Selhurst Park, 15h
Jambon occidental
Dundee 2-2 West Ham – Vendredi 9 juillet, Dens Park
Northampton 1-2 West Ham – Mardi 13 juillet, Sixfields Stadium
Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham – Mardi 13 juillet, Breyer Group Stadium
Lecture 0-3 West Ham – Mercredi 21 juillet, Madejski Stadiu
Celtic 2-6 West Ham – Samedi 24 juillet, Celtic Park
Brentford 0-1 West Ham – Samedi 31 juillet Brentford Community Stadium
loups
Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Wolves – Samedi 17 juillet, Gresty Road
Real Betis 0-1 Wolves – Samedi 24 juillet
Stoke City 1-1 Wolves – Samedi 31 juillet, Stade Bet365
Coventry City vs Wolves – Dimanche 1er août, Coventry Building Society Arena, 13h
Wolves vs Celta Vigo – Samedi 7 août, Molineux, 15h
