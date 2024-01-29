Match de championnat de l’AFC : Chiefs de Kansas City 17-10 Ravens de Baltimore – comme c’est arrivé | NFL

“,”elementId”:”14abf3d2-6b03-424e-93c9-5a85bafd0b8a”],”attributes”:”pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false,”blockCreatedOn”:1706483416000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”18.10 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1706483553000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “18.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1706483554000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”18.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”18.12″,”title”:”Chiefs 17-10 Ravens, Final”,”contributeurs”:[],”primaryDateLine”: “Dim. 28 janvier 2024, 18 h 30 HNE”, “secondaryDateLine”: “Première publication le dim. 28 janvier 2024, 14 h 00 HNE”, “id”: “65b6ddf58f08978231b989bd”, “elements”:[“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s 2nd and 11, Pacheco steams ahead for a few – it’s a two-yard gain. Timeout Baltimore – they’re all out. 3rd. & 9.

Now Mahomes goes back to pass, he’s got a man, it’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who makes the catch while back peddling! It’s a first down and way more and this game is all but over!

It’s good from 43. It’s a one score deep?

Should Baltimore try an onside kick? No way. They kick it deep.

Jackson throws a terrible pass into all kinds of traffic in the middle of the endszone, and Bush, who recently entered he game when Edwards left, makes he grab for KC!

That was so so poor from Jackson, and smacked of desperation. That really should ice this game.

Jackson finds Flowers, who leaps towards the endzone, but the ball is knocked out by Sneed just before he lands! That’s a fumble and a touchback! No need to challenge that, clear as day, KC ball! Oh wow!

So that will do it for the first half. One which the Ravens barely had the ball, and one which the Ravens high flying offense was smothered by KC’s defense. Mahomes, amazing. Kelce, amazing.

Really, this team is smelling a dynasty right now. This is dynasty football.

It’s good! So now the Chiefs are up 10, and could have been up 13 had Andy Reid not been so greedy earlier in the game, going for it on that 4th & 1 deep in Ravens territory. Regardless, he’s going to be happy going into the lockers after a half like this.

Jackson connects with Likely for a six yard completion as the clock rolls down to the warning. The ball is on the Baltimore 47 and it’s 2nd & 4.

Hill runs hard up the middle and just about picks up the first down.

Now Jackson is patiently waiting in the pocket for something to happen, but this is not what he’s waiting for! Omenihu swipes at the arm of Jackson and the ball is loose! Who has it? Kansas City! Karlaftis has the recovery, and this is a total; disaser for Baltimore!

Their exhausted defense must hold KC, who have it at the Baltimore 36!

A methodical drive by the Chiefs ends with Pacheco marching into the endzone. And the Chiefs have been incredible on offense thus far. How about 16 plays in 9:02.

Baltimore need a long drive themselves to give their gassed defense, on the field for most of this game, a breather.

