Is there anything Mario Lopez can’t do?

Maybe so, but dancing definitely isn’t on that list. The Saved by the Bell star can be seen busting a move in this sneak peek of tomorrow’s all-new Celebrity Game Face, and despite the rapid pace at which he’s switching from dance to dance—this is a timed competition after all—Mario manages to look cool as a cucumber the entire round.

At the same time the 47-year-old TV personality is doing all of this, his wife Courtney Lopez is attempting to guess the name of each dance. Though she initially throws out « the rope, » « the twist, » and « the worm, » before correctly answering « the belly dancer, » during the first round, the pair quickly racks up points against their competitors, Taran Killam and Ronnie Kimble and Justin Long and Christian Long.

In addition to « the belly dancer, » Mario also performs « the Carlton, » and « the pogo stick. » The latter was particularly hilarious to host and executive producer Kevin Hart, but not because of anything Mario did.